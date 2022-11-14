Read full article on original website
The best vacuum cleaners of 2022
Over the course of more than six months, we tested top-rated vacuums of every type — including cordless stick, robot, canister, handheld and upright vacuums — to make it easy for you to choose the best vacuum for your needs.
I’m an interior design expert, there are 7 bedroom mistakes everyone makes – & they make your room feel so much smaller
YOUR bedroom should be your sanctuary but according to experts many of ours are anything but. Experts at Instrument have highlighted the seven common mistakes people make that are limiting the potential of their bedroom. Here they share their top mistakes that could turn your dreamland into a nightmare.. Clutter...
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
Ina Garten's Living Room Couches Are an Unexpected Color
Ina Garten is a true icon when it comes to the kitchen, but her expertise and creative eye may extend into the living room as well. In a new video with NYT Cooking, Garten shows off easy Thanksgiving recipes that require little preparation in her East Hampton home. While the Parmesan Mashed Potatoes, Chunky Cranberry Sauce, and Mushroom and Gruyère Bread Pudding look absolutely delicious, the real stars of the show seem to be the orange couches in Garten's living room.
24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft
This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
Should I 'float' my living room furniture? The how and why of moving your sofa away from the walls
The idea of floating furniture involves pulling furniture into the center of the room and away from the walls. In the right hands, it's a clever tool to create the feeling of more space and a useful zoning device. In the wrong ones, it can actually make a room feel more cramped and poorly designed. To get to the core of how to master the idea, we spoke to the interior designers who explain in what situation it might be best to use the floating furniture hack, and when it should be avoided.
#BillyHack: Tips to Incorporate IKEA's Billy Shelves Into an Elevated Design
The social media hashtag #billyhack is all over TikTok and Instagram, and it's one of the most widely circulated IKEA hacks for people looking to carry out their design dreams on a budget. News4 spoke with D.C. area interior designer Holly Polgreen, who explained ways she's used the shelves in...
3 Important Lessons We Learned From Marie Kondo's New Book, "Kurashi at Home"
If there's anyone who knows how to stay organized and tidy, it's Marie Kondo. After all, as the author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, star of Netflix's Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, and founder of the KonMari Method, she's singlehandedly spearheaded the popular idea of only keeping things that "spark joy" — something that's inspired millions of people to tidy up their lives.
A Weaver Uses Unconventional Storage Beautifully in Her Melbourne Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “When I was looking for a new home for my teenage daughter, we wanted either two living spaces or three bedrooms — one for an office/studio,” begins handweaver Mary Burgess. “I managed to get both with this apartment. It’s a two-story townhouse in a block of six with shared front gardens. I love how the different spaces work for me, and have evolved with my changing needs over the years. My home very much reflects my work with its weaving equipment and textiles as decoration, but much of it is also practical and in regular use.”
Can You Use a UV or LED Lamp to Dry Regular Nail Polish
In this article, I will be exploring whether a UV or Led Lamp can really be used to dry regular nail polish. A UV or LED lamp won’t help to significantly speed up the rate at which your normal nail polish dries. You see regular nail polishes dry due...
There Is Now a Green Bean Casserole Sparkling Water - Yes, Really
If you have a thing for trying foods and beverages that come packed with unique flavors, you're going to want to sit down for this news. In honor of the Thanksgiving season, sparkling water brand Aura Bora just launched its most interesting flavor: Green Bean Casserole. As part of Aura...
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
Before and After: A Designer Revamps a Builder-Grade Desk Area in Her Son’s Childhood Bedroom With Some Clever Repurposing and Leftover Materials
Many empty nesters opt to do a little bit of redecorating after their kids leave home, but not all parents are designers that can truly breathe new life into a tired, worse-for-the-wear space. When designer Erin Zubot’s son left for college, his empty room had seen better days — think wall damage, a half-removed, dated wallpaper border, mismatched woods, and a textured ceiling. Zubot wanted to transform the space into a guest room, but not without making some major aesthetic changes first so she could start with a truly blank slate.
