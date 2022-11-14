Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Top runners could be difference in Mountain Brook, Hartselle playoff showdown
Mountain Brook and Hartselle have never met on the football field, but when the coaches check the videotape, something looks familiar. “They remind me of us, just wearing red jerseys,” Mountain Brook head coach Chris Yeager said. “Their kids play very hard. They have great schemes. They are athletic, too. They are a good, solid football team.”
Andalusia Star News
Bulldogs head to Anniston for tough road test in quarterfinals
Following wins in the first two rounds, Andalusia (11-1) looks to replicate that success with a long trip to Anniston (11-0) in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two Bulldogs on the gridiron....
weisradio.com
SHANNON FAGAN: Piedmont, Cherokee County face tough tasks in state football quarterfinals
There have been several subtle signs reminding me it’s getting close to Thanksgiving. Everywhere you go, traffic is getting heavier. Stores are becoming more crowded. Black Friday sales are starting to pop up. The WEIS End Zone Show is having its final show of the season Thursday night. And there are just two area football teams who remain in the state high school football playoffs.
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Why Alabama LB missed last 3 games as positioning for 2023 jobs comes into focus
Alabama’s been working a rotation at the middle linebacker spot next to Henry To’o To’o in recent weeks. Jaylen Moody started seven of the nine games he’s played while Deontae Lawson’s been seeing quality time. One player that hasn’t appeared lately is sophomore Kendrick Blackshire...
theflorala.com
UNA breaks ground on new softball facility
The University of North Alabama’s softball team has broken ground on the construction of a new indoor softball facility, which will sit directly next to the team’s regular field. The new building is supposed to be an area for the softball team to relax, study and provide opportunities for extra practice.
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
Huntsville City Football Club fans excited about the team, not quite so much about the name
The announcement of the name of Huntsville’s MLS NEXT Pro soccer team resembled a rocket launch fitting of the city’s NASA heritage. The crowd of more than 1,200 at the Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall last Wednesday counted down as they watched a video reveal the name Huntsville City Football Club, the team’s crest and blue, white and gold colors.
The Alabama restaurant that’s ‘as mom-and-pop as it gets’
For three generations, Tuscumbia’s Claunch family has kept the folks in the northwest corner of Alabama well-fed. Longtime residents remember the old Pete’s Café, which Pete and Lucille Claunch opened on Fifth Street downtown in the late 1940s and continued to operate into the early 1970s. Then,...
wbrc.com
A creek runs through it
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
WAAY-TV
33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado
Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
2 Alabama residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
WHNT-TV
Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook
First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
‘A big loss:’ Beloved Mountain Brook business destroyed after fire
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A beloved business in Mountain Brook Village is in ruins after a large fire broke out overnight. “It’s an iconic building. You drive into the city, you see Ray & Poynor. It’s a big loss,” said Mountain Brook mayor Stewart Welch. The Ray & Poynor real estate agency building across […]
