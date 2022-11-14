ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

Andalusia Star News

Bulldogs head to Anniston for tough road test in quarterfinals

Following wins in the first two rounds, Andalusia (11-1) looks to replicate that success with a long trip to Anniston (11-0) in the quarterfinal round of the 4A state playoffs Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. This contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two Bulldogs on the gridiron....
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

SHANNON FAGAN: Piedmont, Cherokee County face tough tasks in state football quarterfinals

There have been several subtle signs reminding me it’s getting close to Thanksgiving. Everywhere you go, traffic is getting heavier. Stores are becoming more crowded. Black Friday sales are starting to pop up. The WEIS End Zone Show is having its final show of the season Thursday night. And there are just two area football teams who remain in the state high school football playoffs.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets

Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theflorala.com

UNA breaks ground on new softball facility

The University of North Alabama’s softball team has broken ground on the construction of a new indoor softball facility, which will sit directly next to the team’s regular field. The new building is supposed to be an area for the softball team to relax, study and provide opportunities for extra practice.
FLORENCE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

A creek runs through it

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado

Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook

First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
ALABAMA STATE

