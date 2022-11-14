Read full article on original website
Related
Oscars: Pakistan Reverses Ban on Trans Love Story ‘Joyland’
Pakistan has reversed course and lifted a ban on its Oscars entry Joyland, but the film will receive some cuts by local censors, an aide to the country’s prime minister has revealed on Twitter. Joyland is Pakistan’s official submission to the Oscars in the best international feature category and it won a top honor at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The movie was previously approved for wide release in Pakistan, but just a week ahead of its scheduled opening on Friday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting changed its decision and instituted a ban. More from The Hollywood...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
LGBTQ Scene Among Cuts Made to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for Kuwait Release (Exclusive)
The LGBTQ+ representation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might not exactly be extensive — coming down mostly to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of affection between Michaela Coel’s character Aneka and Florence Kasumba’s Ayo — but it’s enough for the moment to have been cut for the film’s release in one Gulf country. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that while only a very small number of edits have been made to Marvel’s all-star sequel for it to be released in Kuwait, amounting to just over 1 minute of cuts in total, this has included the 10-second scene in which Aneka kisses Ayo on the...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is the seventh MCU movie in a row to be barred from China. It shows how a once essential market for Hollywood blockbusters has dried up.
"Wakanda Forever" reportedly didn't get into China over a brief depiction of a same-sex relationship. Other MCU movies have faced similar roadblocks.
Russia-Ukraine war live: attacks on Odesa and Dnipro in what appears to be latest Russian mass strike on Ukraine
Kyiv and Dnipro air defence systems working to shoot down incoming rockets, officials say
Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s Odesa region, city of Dnipro
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s southern Odesa region and the city of Dnipro for the first time in weeks on Thursday morning, and air raid sirens sounded all across the country amid fears that Moscow unleashed another large-scale missile attack. An infrastructure target was hit...
A 'barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe amid war in Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The long border between Finland and Russia runs through thick forests and is marked only by wooden posts with low fences meant to stop stray cattle. Soon, a stronger, higher fence will be erected on parts of the frontier. Earlier this month, Polish soldiers began laying coils of razor wire on the border with Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave wedged between Poland and Lithuania. Cameras and an electronic monitoring system also will be installed on the area that once was guarded only by occasional patrols of border guards. The fall of the Berlin Wall more than 30 years ago symbolized hope for cooperation with Moscow. Now, Russia’s war in Ukraine has ushered in a new era of confrontation in Europe — and the rise of new barriers of steel, concrete and barbed wire. These, however, are being built by the West. “The Iron Curtain is gone, but the ‘barbed wire curtain’ is now unfortunately becoming the reality for much of Europe,” said Klaus Dodds, a professor of geopolitics at Royal Holloway, University of London. “The optimism that we had in Europe after 1989 is very much now gone.”
With Biden and Putin absent from APEC, China's Xi takes center stage
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Bangkok Thursday for the last of three back-to-back international summits held over the past week in Asia -- this time for a gathering where the leaders of the United States and Russia will both be absent.
Cop27: first draft of key text published as fears raised of lack of ambition – live
The first version of the document has come out, but it may change significantly in coming days
UK unveils emergency budget amid big demands but little cash
Just three weeks after taking office, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces the challenge of balancing the nation's budget while helping millions of people slammed by a cost-of-living crisis
Chinese spy jailed for 20 years for economic espionage
A Chinese intelligence officer was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a US court Wednesday for stealing technology from US and French aerospace firms, the Justice Department said. Xu was one of 11 Chinese nationals, including two intelligence officers, named in October 2018 indictments in federal court in Cincinnati, Ohio where GE Aviation is based.
North Korea warns US of 'fiercer' military action, tests short-range missile
North Korea tested a ballistic missile on Thursday as it warned the United States of a "fiercer military counteraction" to Washington's bolstered defense ties with South Korea and Japan amid rising regional tensions.
Xi, Kishida to meet as N. Korea fires missile
The leaders of China and Japan will hold their first face-to-face talks in three years on Thursday, after North Korea fired the latest in a record missile blitz that has sent nuclear fears soaring. North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile as Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida prepared to meet, and warned Washington and its allies to expect a "fiercer" military response.
Comments / 0