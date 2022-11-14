ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Blues Goaltending: View From the Crease (November 2022)

No one expected that the St. Louis Blues would be 5-8-0 13 games into the season or that general manager Doug Armstrong would have already openly discussed the possibility of a rebuild. But that is where Blues fans find themselves, teetering on the edge of a potentially long and painful organizational restructure (though the 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night offers a little hope).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to the Blues – 11/14/22

The Colorado Avalanche ended a three-game home stand Monday night playing host to their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. The Blues, who took the Avalanche to a sixth game in a hard-fought division series in the Stanely Cup Playoffs last season, came into Monday’s contest with a lackluster record of 5-8-0. After losing eight straight games, St. Louis had rattled off two straight wins and came into Denver like a team on a mission.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Roberto Luongo, Henrik and Daniel Sedin officially inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame

Last night, the Hockey Hall of Fame officially welcomed the three greatest players in Vancouver Canucks history to join their hallowed walls. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, and Roberto Luongo were inducted today as part of the Hall’s Class of 2022 for their incredible on-ice achievements. They were joined by longtime Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson, Finnish women’s national team captain Riikka Sallinen, and the late Herb Carnegie, who’s considered the greatest black hockey player to never play in the NHL.
Chicago Tribune

4 things we learned from Darren Pang — including faking his height — as the 5-4½ former Blackhawks goalie returns to Chicago for tonight’s TNT broadcast

Darren Pang is the height of contradiction. He stands 5-foot-4½ but managed to stick as an NHL goalie. He was a Chicago Blackhawk in the late 1980s, but as a television commentator he calls games for the hated St. Louis Blues on Bally Sports Midwest with play-by-play man John Kelly. He’s small in stature but well-known for his big personality. “He’s always a character,” said Hawks coach Luke ...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Lauko, Poitras & More

Not only are the Boston Bruins having a ton of success through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season, but so isn’t their top minor league affiliate. In this edition of the Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers, we look at what’s going on with two prospects in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), a prospect at Providence College and more.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Report: Tverberg, Moldenhauer & Hildeby’s Growth

As the big club, Toronto Maple Leafs, begin to turn the tide on an ugly October, their prospects from around other leagues continue to peak the interest of the team’s brass and fanbase. Players like Matthew Knies and Ty Voit continue to produce in their respective leagues while the team’s goaltending prospects have also made noise around the globe.
NHL

Preds 'Stay Hungry' With 2-1 Win over Wild

Duchene Records 700th Career NHL Point as Nashville Holds off Minnesota. Matt Duchene recorded a goal and an assist as the Nashville Predators notched their second consecutive home win with a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. Juuse Saros made 33 saves in net for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Braden Schneider Is Reminiscent of Berard & Redden

Second-year defenseman Braden Schneider shows signs of being like two former New York Rangers’ rearguards, Bryan Berard and Wade Redden. Schneider has displayed offensive skill while stepping up for some big hits thus far in his first two NHL seasons with the Rangers. Breaking Down Berard. Berard was known...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Carolina plays Colorado in a non-conference matchup

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (10-5-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche face off in a non-conference matchup. Carolina is 4-2-0 at home and 10-5-1 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 3-0-1 in one-goal games. Colorado has...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game

TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
ESPN

Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

Panthers host the Stars following Verhaeghe's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-5-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Dallas Stars after Carter Verhaeghe's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Panthers' 5-2 win. Florida is 9-6-1 overall and 5-1-1 in home games. The...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy