Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
A sign from home: Bismarck native finds treasure in Tennessee antique store
BISMARCK, N.D. – You never know what you’ll find in an antique store. One Nashville woman’s big find took her on a trip down memory lane, and back to her hometown of Bismarck, N.D. The good news: Jennifer Kocher says a simple piece of pottery might also...
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Sometimes size DOES matter and this is a MASSIVE home.
From San Diego To Bismarck, Life Is An Amazing Journey
"Are you running from the law?" I can't tell you how many times I've been asked that since I moved to Fargo, North Dakota back in 2014. You see I am from San Diego, California. I have learned that it is impossible to compare one city to the next, sure there are going to be key factors, like the weather for instance. Also, many people prefer living in a large town, they seem to expect more businesses are available, like more restaurants and a lot more things to do. True, I guess, but I value the quality of life, and I found that a long way from home.
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
Whether you're doing it to make a profit or furnish your home, here's what you need to know.
Christmas in North Dakota starts on…. December 4?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When the topic of the right time to celebrate the Christmas season comes up, people will usually launch into debates on the date. Is starting in November too early? When do you put up and take down the tree? How many days in a row can you hear that one Christmas […]
KFYR-TV
Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KMOT) – A massive turbine made its way through parts of North Dakota Wednesday. The roughly one-million-pound load cut through Watford City Wednesday around 3 p.m. It wasn’t required, but as a courtesy, local law enforcement temporarily shut down the Hwy 85/Hwy 23 and Hwy 85...
Sun Country Adds 15 New Travel Destinations from MSP
If you've got the travel itch, start planning a trip to one of these 15 new destinations that Minnesota-based Sun Country will start offering soon! These new flights will be taking off from MSP starting next year. I love going on vacation and getting the chance to disconnect from everything...
valleynewslive.com
Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
KFYR-TV
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nearly one-million-pound turbine will be traveling from Buffalo, South Dakota to Saskatchewan, Canada. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol spokeswoman, the massive payload will start in Buffalo, South Dakota Tuesday and drive on Highway 85. The convoy plans to turn on Highway 2 in...
valleynewslive.com
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
KFYR-TV
New business in Bismarck: Vivié Scooters
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new way residents can explore North Dakota. Vivié Scooters is a new Bismarck business aiming to bring the culture of scooters, e-bikes, and kick scooters to the community. After a vacation in Florida around 10 years ago, the owners, Chris and Linette...
Cheers! Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Holiday Drink
The holidays are upon us, so the need to drink is great. Just kidding... mostly. What is the popular drink among all our friends and family members?. A survey was doe to find the answer to that very question. Yummly.com looked at Google Trends data to find what drink people are looking up the most, not just in our state, but across the country. Here's what it found.
94.3 Jack FM
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota
There’s no party hunting allowed in North Dakota. From deer to ducks and pike to perch, hunters and anglers must take only their own daily limit or fill their own deer tag. For as long as I can remember, party hunting, group fishing or any other way to describe it has never been legal in the state.
Opening! North Dakota’s Largest Ski Resort Celebrates 30 Years
After the first blizzard of the 2022-2023 winter behind us, and the roar of the snowmobiles in the ditches. We believe it is safe to say all of us that are lovers of all things WINTER, especially the slopes, have been hanging tight waiting to hear when our beloved Huff Hills Ski Area would be open for the season.
KFYR-TV
Shoveler on the roof: Minnesota man helps Bismarck homeowners avoid hidden dangers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow piling up around town might be inconvenient, but when it builds up on a roof, it can be deadly. That’s why one Minnesota man traveled to Bismarck to help folks dig out. Jesse Lofgren is comfortable on a roof. For the past 20...
Love is in the air in North Dakota, study says
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be February yet, but in North Dakota, love is always in the air — at least, according to a study that labels it as one of the best places in the United States to find love. A recent analysis performed by online casino guide SlotSource collected a few […]
KFYR-TV
Silver Dollar Bar granted liquor license
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Silver Dollar bar, a controversial cornerstone of downtown Mandan, has another chance to pour up drinks for their patrons. During Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, the city commissioners unanimously voted to approve a liquor license for the Silver Dollar from November 15th, 2022, to June 30, 2023. All they need to do is meet all fire, health, safety and building inspections and ensure property taxes are paid.
voiceofalexandria.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Staff shortage forces North Dakota women’s prison to cancel in-person visits
The Dakota Women's Correctional and Rehabilitation Center has canceled in-person visitation until further notice due to staff shortages.
A Hummingbird..In Bismarck…In October? Is This A Joke?
I thought for sure someone was pulling my leg - I mean come on now....and who is Anna?. This isn't a "Knock-Knock - who's there?" "ANNA" gag either. So, who or what is an Anna? If you said it's a hummingbird you would be correct - Here is what Wikipedia says "Anna's hummingbird is a medium-sized bird species of the family Trochilidae. It was named after Anna Masséna, Duchess of Rivoli. It is native to western coastal regions of North America. In the early 20th century, Anna's hummingbirds bred only in northern Baja California and southern California" So maybe a dumb question here, are their relatives of Rivoli in Bismarck, North Dakota? The reason why I asked is, that just recently according to The Bismarck Tribune a man by the name of Craig Triplett was visiting his mother in Highland Acres when he spotted and took a picture of a hummingbird - which was later identified as Anna's hummingbird.
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0