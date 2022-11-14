The First Presbyterian Church on East Main Street in Hillsboro was a key location during the Temperance Crusades of 1873-74, according to historians. The church is the first church to be identified with the history of Highland County, according to its website. Originally known as Nazareth, it was organized by settlers on Clear Creek sometime between 1804 and 1807. According to the website, though the exact date is unknown, historians recollected that, “the first church building was a rough log structure (and) during the pastorate of Rev. Nicholas Pittenger,” the first pastor, “a new brick structure was built on the edge of town.”

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO