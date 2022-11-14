Related
Times Gazette
Lions’ candy stores open Monday
There will be three locations — one in Hillsboro and two in Lynchburg — this year for the Lynchburg Lions Club’s annual Candy Sale with each location planning to open Monday. The locations are the Highland County Republican headquarters at 200 W. Main St. and Southern Hills...
Times Gazette
Leesburg Historical Society breakfast
Raymond Friend (left) with the Leesburg Area Historical Society accepts the donation of a plate stamped from the former Hook Furniture store in Leesburg at the inaugural pancake breakfast. Funds raised will help with the restoration project of the Leesburg Train Depot.
Times Gazette
‘The Crusade Church’
The First Presbyterian Church on East Main Street in Hillsboro was a key location during the Temperance Crusades of 1873-74, according to historians. The church is the first church to be identified with the history of Highland County, according to its website. Originally known as Nazareth, it was organized by settlers on Clear Creek sometime between 1804 and 1807. According to the website, though the exact date is unknown, historians recollected that, “the first church building was a rough log structure (and) during the pastorate of Rev. Nicholas Pittenger,” the first pastor, “a new brick structure was built on the edge of town.”
Times Gazette
Berger departing Chillicothe VA
Dr. Kathy Berger, medical center director for the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, has announced her departure, effective Friday, Nov. 18 2022. Appointed as the Chillicothe VAMC medical center director in March 2019, Berger soon faced the COVID-19 crisis. She led the facility through caring for the most at-risk veterans, ensuring the 162-bed nursing home units had every safeguard available and utilized to protect the veterans.
Times Gazette
Wilkin, land bank at odds
Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin attended November’s meeting of the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) to discuss his concerns about the Brownfield Grant project and its relations to the Elliott Hotel that partially collapsed in August of 2021 and has since been taken down. Wilkin said a...
Times Gazette
Garden meets a Floral Hall
The Hillsboro Garden Club met Tuesday at the Kathryn Zane Granger Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. After president Judith Stivender called the meeting to order, all present stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance, and then sang “God Bless America” led by Ed Davis.
Times Gazette
Evans earns American Degree
Morgan Evans from the Mowrystown FFA Chapter received her American Degree at the National Convention. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, and a big thank you to Brian DeAtley for all of your help. it’s been fun,” Evans said.
Times Gazette
Hospice selling holiday ornaments
Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County are inviting members of the community to celebrate, honor or memorialize their loved ones through a 2022 Hospice Holiday ornament. This year, the hospices are partnering with glass artisan Roberta Evans of Carriage House Glass to offer a unique handmade...
Times Gazette
HHS class of 1970 holds birthday celebration
Members of the Hillsboro High School class of 1970 gathered last Saturday for a birthday celebration since most of the members of the class are turning 70 this year. It was a great, fun-filled weekend sharing memories and catching up with alumni not seen in a while. No identification for the picture was provided.
Times Gazette
Highland County Humane Society has reorganized
The Highland County Humane Society has a new board, board president and shelter director. At its annual meeting this week Humane Society elected Jenn Thomas as board president, Misty Carter as a board member and Richelle Fair as the new shelter director. Thomas and Carter join Sarah Roe (board treasurer)...
Times Gazette
SATH’s Breakfast with Santa
The Hillsboro-based Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) organization will hold its annual Breakfast with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Hopewell Center, 5350 W. New Market Rd., south of Hillsboro. Breakfast will be served from 9-11 a.m., and activities for children will include having their picture taken with...
Times Gazette
Sewer project awarded
The Highland County Board of Commissioners received and approved one bid for the Rainsboro Sanitary Sewer Force Main project from Unger Construction at its weekly Wednesday meeting. Steve Canter, engineer for Environmental Engineering, recommended the bid be awarded to the lone bidder, Unger Construction, for $495,670. “The bid is to...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A resident of the 200 block of Woodland Drive reported someone entered their residence. Several items were taken. This incident remains under investigation. Deputies responded to a business on North Shore Drive after a report of a male causing...
Times Gazette
CORSA celebrates 35th anniversary
CORSA is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary and attended Wednesday morning’s meeting to congratulate Highland County on 20 years with the organization. Ali Redmond, membership services manager with CORSA, said Highland County is doing an “amazing job” but might see a bit of a rate increase next year on the reinsurance side. She said the county might want to buffer 10 percent on its gross premium just in case. Pictured (l-r) are Dave Daniels, Jeff Duncan, Ali Redmond, Mary Remsing and Terry Britton.
Times Gazette
Grant for Alternatives to Violence Center
The Alternatives to Violence Center has announced it has received a $2,500 grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. These funds will support the Seeking Safety program, which works to provide survivors of domestic violence with shelter and related services. The Seeking Safety program will provide survivors of domestic violence...
Times Gazette
Nearly 100 and still going
Lynchburg resident Chuck Miller of Lynchburg is the proud owner of a 1925 Dodge touring car that has some unique history. Not only is the car nearly 100 years old; it was featured in the 1971 movie “Fools’ Parade” starring Jimmy Stewart. Miller’s grandfather, bought the car...
Times Gazette
CCSO investigating inmate’s death
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct an investigation related to an inmate’s death this week. Clinton County Sheriff Ralph Fizer reported in a press release that on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m., “inmates advised of a fellow inmate believed to be suffering from a medical emergency.”
Times Gazette
50 years on, Jones enjoying run with WC football
As youngster growing up in Miami, Florida, Marque Jones made summer trips north to Wilmington. Visiting his dad’s hometown aunts, uncles and cousins was fun for a while. He remembers running across the Wilmington College campus and playing in the basement at Pyle Center. Jones, 67, even trekked through...
Times Gazette
L-C band earns highest rating at state finals
The Lynchburg-Clay Marching Mustangs earned the highest possible rating at the 2022 Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Marching Band Finals recently at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. This marked back-to-back state finals in consecutive school years for the Marching Mustangs, with the OMEA giving them a Superior (I) rating for this year’s performance, “Under the Moonlight.”
