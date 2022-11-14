Interim clinical update on ACTengine® IMA203 TCR-T monotherapy targeting PRAME demonstrated high confirmed objective response rate (cORR) of 50% (6/12) at or above target dose across Phase 1a and Phase 1b; confirmed responses seen across different solid tumor types: cutaneous melanoma, ovarian cancer, head and neck cancer, uveal melanoma, and synovial sarcoma.

19 HOURS AGO