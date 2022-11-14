Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Target, Advance Auto Parts fall; Lowe's, ImmunoGen rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Target Corp., down $23.51 to $155.47. The retailer reported an unexpectedly big drop in third-quarter profit as customers curtailed spending ahead of the holiday shopping season. Lowe's Companies Inc., up $6.29 to $215.13. The home-improvement...
Immatics Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update
Interim clinical update on ACTengine® IMA203 TCR-T monotherapy targeting PRAME demonstrated high confirmed objective response rate (cORR) of 50% (6/12) at or above target dose across Phase 1a and Phase 1b; confirmed responses seen across different solid tumor types: cutaneous melanoma, ovarian cancer, head and neck cancer, uveal melanoma, and synovial sarcoma.
