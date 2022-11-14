ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 14

Precious Jewel
2d ago

Those making these comments trying to be funny....🤔 you really need some mental help and I bet you're VERY socially awkard around people in-person because somethings you should just know better NOT to say. Try your dark sense of humor else where and may God have mercy on your soul when your time on earth comes to an end. No "attempted" joke is funny regarding the loss of life....smdh May this young man and woman Rest In Paradise and I pray that their families and friends find comfort in the word of God; "Lean not unto your own understanding" is one of many.

Reply
4
Related
fox13news.com

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind "The Guardian Program," which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Body found at home in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and a quiet Orlando neighborhood is left asking questions about what happened. The Orlando Police Department said a call came into 911 Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. about a suspicious person. Officers responding to that call found a man dead in a workshop with a private entrance off the front of the home.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Florida woman stabbed 61-year-old man to death in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A Florida woman is in custody after police say she stabbed a 61-year-old man to death. Officers responded to 6794 Calistoga Circle on Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. They say when they arrived they found the 61-year-old victim who had been stabbed. He was taken to Halifax Hospital Daytona as a trauma alert but later died from his injuries.
PORT ORANGE, FL
cw34.com

Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼

Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A crash early Tuesday morning in Polk County left one person dead and two others injured, Florida Highway Patrol reports. It all started around 1:38 a.m. when an SUV was traveling westbound in the outside lane of Interstate 4 behind a sedan. The SUV reportedly...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy