swantonenterprise.com
Metamora parade entries now accepted
Entries to Metamora’s Parade of Lights are now being accepted. The parade will be Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. Anything that you can put Christmas lights on is welcome, including lawn mowers, tractors, trucks, wagons, floats and bicycles. To submit an entry call the village office between 8...
Swanton flag football team captures Silver Bracket championship
The Swanton White team won the Silver Bracket championship in the third and fourth grade flag football league. They defeated the Archbold Navy team 25-14 for the title. Coaching the team was Nick Tyson (standing in back). Front row, from left: Aden Wilkes, Kyle Yeager, Finn Dowling, Lucas Miller. Second row: Reed Reiner, Dez Boyd, Holden Gasche, Colin Moll.
Swanton girls basketball aims to rebound from tough season
The Swanton girls basketball team will look to rebound from a difficult season with the return of six letter winners. The Bulldogs started last season strong, but could not recover from a season-ending injury to Frankie Nelson. They finished 9-14 overall, but 0-7 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League. Eight...
