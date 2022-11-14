ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sidibe Lead Scarlet Knights to Third Victory of Season

RUTGERS 66 – North Carolina Central 45. Awa Sidibe posted a career night with 18 points to lead the Rutgers women’s basketball team to a dominant 66-45 victory over North Carolina Central to improve to 3-1 on the year. It’s RU’s best start in two years since they opened the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season at 5-1.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
2023 forward Jordann Dumont commits to Villanova

Exhale, Nova Nation, the Wildcats have finally secured their first commit in the Class of 2023. Jordann Dumont has committed to Villanova. Dumont chose the Wildcats over a list of schools including Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Utah and Jacksonville. Dumont, a native of Montreal, Canada, played most of his high school...
VILLANOVA, PA
SAAC Food Collection at Rutgers Boardwalk Saturday

The Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will hold a food collection Saturday at The Rutgers Boardwalk prior to the Senior Day/Thank You Fans game at SHI Stadium versus No. 11 Penn State. All items donated will go to REPLENISH (Middlesex County Food Bank). Fans are encouraged to drop off non-perishable...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview

When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
CAMDEN, NJ
MUSTANGS WIN TITLE

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP – The expectations have changed for the Mainland Regional football team this season, but that is to be expected after the Mustangs captured their first NJSIAA Group IV Central Jersey title since 2008 last Friday with a comeback 34-24 road victory over No. 1 seed Middletown South.
MAINLAND, PA
Final boys soccer Top 20: South Jersey teams stake claims after tournament runs

South Jersey soccer made an emphatic statement this weekend. Three South Jersey sectional champions - Delran, Haddon Township and Cherokee - all won state titles this weekend, defeating their North Jersey counterparts to walk away from Franklin High School in championship glory. All of those games were decided in thrilling fashion, as Delran and Haddon Township won its games by one-goal margins in the second half, while Cherokee took home its fourth state title in penalty kicks.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Phillies buy 13 acres next to BayCare Ballpark

CLEARWATER (SNN-TV) - The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. The team paid $22.5M for the retail development. According to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, an affiliate of the...
CLEARWATER, FL
NYCFC Soccer Has Queens Stadium Agreement with City Officials

For years upon years upon years fans pouring of Shea Stadium, and later, Citi Field grew used to seeing the the smoldering dump that was the chop shops across the street. For years many wondered when the City of New York would do something to spruce that area up and turn that part of Queens into something big and special. Well now it appears something “special” might indeed happen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Philly Today: Notorious Restaurateur Matt Swartz Is In Trouble. Again.

Plus, more Krasner drama, more mayoral announcements, more truly important Fetterman news and... the end of the Philly Pops?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 1 dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
TRENTON, NJ
Introducing ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’

This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Philly native and activist Reneé Glover was among dozens of Philadelphians who marched down Broad...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philly asking for Sheetz? People say it should swoop into the closed Wawas in Center City

The closure of two Wawa stores in Center City last month raised the question of what might take their place. One popular suggestion: Sheetz. When Wawa announced the shutdowns in October, a company statement said it “hope[s] to repurpose these two locations to further benefit Philadelphia.” Sounds nice; what it means is unclear. So Billy Penn asked what Philadelphians thought should go into those two retail spaces instead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

