For years upon years upon years fans pouring of Shea Stadium, and later, Citi Field grew used to seeing the the smoldering dump that was the chop shops across the street. For years many wondered when the City of New York would do something to spruce that area up and turn that part of Queens into something big and special. Well now it appears something “special” might indeed happen.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO