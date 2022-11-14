Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert – live: Right-winger’s re-election bid heading for recount as vote narrows in Colorado
Incoming ballots could determine the outcome of an unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office. As of Thursday evening, the race appears to be heading for an automatic recount, as neither candidate appears to have enough votes to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent, the required threshold under state law. A recount must be completed by 13 December.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks...
Obama: Democrats ‘thumped’ election deniers in key midterm races
Former President Barack Obama on Thursday praised Democratic organizers and campaigns for successfully defeating election-denying Republican candidates in a handful of midterm races in states that could play a major role in deciding the 2024 presidential contest. “They got thumped. They got beat. And particularly in these secretary of state...
A recipe for gridlock: Lawmakers brace for partisan feuds and legislative stalemate
Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has seen this before. Nearly a dozen years ago when Barack Obama was president, a newly emboldened House GOP majority came to power, promising to rein in the Democratic agenda, cut spending and investigate a White House they believed had run rampant. What resulted: Years of intense feuding between the two parties and a government in gridlock as Washington careened from one potential fiscal crisis to the next.
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump’s motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing in June that...
Nancy Pelosi announces she won’t run for leadership post, marking the end of an era
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will relinquish her leadership post after leading House Democrats for two decades, building a legacy as one of the most powerful and polarizing figures in American politics. Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as speaker, said that she would...
Execution of Alabama death row prisoner is called off, state official says, citing time constraints from late-night court battle
The US Supreme Court has overruled a federal appeals court's stay of execution for Alabama death-row prisoner Kenneth Smith, allowing the state to proceed with Smith's execution before his death warrant expires at midnight Thursday.
Michael Gerson, former Bush speechwriter and Washington Post columnist, dies at 58
Michael Gerson, a top speechwriter for President George W. Bush and longtime Washington Post columnist, has died. He was 58. “Laura and I are heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend, Mike Gerson. He was a great writer, and I was fortunate he served as my chief speechwriter and a trusted advisor for many years,” Bush said in a statement on Thursday. “His brilliant mind was enhanced by his big heart. As a result, Mike harnessed the power of the pen to not just write about good policy, but drive it.”
Democrats poised to pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi’s successor
House Democrats appear likely to choose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a potentially historic move to elect the first Black person to lead a party in Congress. After Pelosi announced Thursday that she’d relinquish the leadership role she held for 20 years, the speaker wouldn’t...
House Republicans vow to investigate Biden and his family’s business dealings
After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings. “In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with...
5 things to know for Nov. 17: House, Layoffs, UVA shooting, Ukraine, College rankings
NASA’s Artemis I mission that launched Wednesday has shared a spectacular view of Earth on its way to the moon. If you often marvel at space and its endless expanse, you may also enjoy tracking the spacecraft in real time as it travels thousands of miles away from our planet.
DC attorney general sues Washington Commanders for allegedly cheating ticket holders
DC Attorney General Karl Racine has announced another lawsuit against the Washington Commanders NFL team, this time for allegedly cheating ticket holders out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The complaint alleges that Pro Football Inc., the owner of the Commanders, implemented a “decades-long unlawful scheme” to withhold hundreds of...
