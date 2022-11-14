I thought for sure someone was pulling my leg - I mean come on now....and who is Anna?. This isn't a "Knock-Knock - who's there?" "ANNA" gag either. So, who or what is an Anna? If you said it's a hummingbird you would be correct - Here is what Wikipedia says "Anna's hummingbird is a medium-sized bird species of the family Trochilidae. It was named after Anna Masséna, Duchess of Rivoli. It is native to western coastal regions of North America. In the early 20th century, Anna's hummingbirds bred only in northern Baja California and southern California" So maybe a dumb question here, are their relatives of Rivoli in Bismarck, North Dakota? The reason why I asked is, that just recently according to The Bismarck Tribune a man by the name of Craig Triplett was visiting his mother in Highland Acres when he spotted and took a picture of a hummingbird - which was later identified as Anna's hummingbird.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO