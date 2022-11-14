UofL professor and statistician Dr. Prathiba Natesan Batley has been named one of 30 Dance/USA Artist Fellows. The fellowship includes a $30,167 grant to be used at the artist’s discretion. The fellowship is made possible with support from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Dance/USA’s mission is supported by the belief that “dance can inspire a more just and humane world, Dance/USA will amplify the power of dance to inform and inspire a nation where creativity and the field thrive.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO