leoweekly.com
Kentucky Shakespeare Brings ‘Pride And Prejudice’ To The Kentucky Center In January
In January, Kentucky Shakespeare will present Kate Hamill’s 2017 adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, “Pride and Prejudice.” The production will hit the stage Jan. 4-8 at the Kentucky Center Bomhard theater for six shows. “This production captures the essence of this timeless story at top...
leoweekly.com
UofL Professor Wins Dance/USA fellowship For Her Indian Classical Dance Work
UofL professor and statistician Dr. Prathiba Natesan Batley has been named one of 30 Dance/USA Artist Fellows. The fellowship includes a $30,167 grant to be used at the artist’s discretion. The fellowship is made possible with support from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Dance/USA’s mission is supported by the belief that “dance can inspire a more just and humane world, Dance/USA will amplify the power of dance to inform and inspire a nation where creativity and the field thrive.”
leoweekly.com
Jack Harlow Nominated For Three Grammys
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy released the list of nominations for the 2023 Grammys. Louisville’s own Jack Harlow was nominated in three categories: Best Melodic Rap Performance, for “First Class”; Best Rap Song, for “Churchill Downs”; and Best Rap Album, for Come Home The Kids Miss You.
leoweekly.com
The Winning Recipes From Bourbon Women’s ‘Not Your Pink Drink’ Contest
Last Thursday, Nov. 10, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. and Maker’s Mark hosted the annual Not Your Pink Drink competition, which pitted five professional and five amateur competitors against each other to create cocktails that “celebrate bourbon in all its fun and complexity,” according to a press release. There was one rule, though: the drinks were not allowed to be pink.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Laughs SUPERLIST of Comedy (Nov. 16 edition)
A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom). 7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with guest host Bradley Zahnd and special guest June Dempsey, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]
leoweekly.com
Indoor, High-Tech Mini Golf Space To Open In Oxmoor Center In 2024
If you’ve driven by Oxmoor Center (that is, Oxmoor Mall) recently, you’ve certainly seen the poles that surround Topgolf. Now, another golf experience — well, a mini-golf experience — is coming to Oxmoor Mall. Puttshack, which a recent press release describes as “the world’s only upscale,...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week
It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
