Jay Leno revealed he suffered third-degree burns and may need skin grafts after a 115-year-old car burst into flames in his famous Los Angeles car garage. The former Tonight Show host was working on his 1907 White Steam Car on Saturday (November 12), fixing a clogged fuel line. He told gossip website TMZ that there was a fuel leak and gasoline sprayed on his face and hands. Almost simultaneously, a spark triggered an explosion, setting the 72-year-old comedian on fire.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO