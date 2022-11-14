ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat

(Reno, Nev.) — Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press.
NEVADA STATE
WITF

Democrat Josh Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters

The state's two-term attorney general scored a massive 14 percentage point win over Republican rival Doug Mastriano in last week’s midterm election. Josh Shapiro, the Democratic governor-elect of Pennsylvania, will take office with a decisive mandate from voters, who overwhelmingly rejected a Republican drive to pare back abortion rights and voting laws in the premier battleground state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Doug Mastriano concedes he lost the election to Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee in the governor’s race, has conceded he lost the governor’s race five days after the election was called for his opponent, Josh Shapiro. Mastriano, of Franklin County, issued a news release Sunday evening saying that he accepted the results of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo

Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 100 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving three races in swing districts still unresolved. All three of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that ends later this...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi news – live: House speaker steps down after two decades as Boebert race heads to recount

With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives, current speaker Nancy Pelosi is stepping down after two decades of Democratic leadership in the lower chamber of Congress.In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected House Speaker...
GEORGIA STATE
WITF

With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada

(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
NEVADA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania Senate picks first woman as top-ranking member

State senators elected Sen. Kim Ward to lead the chamber as President pro tempore. Kim Ward, the GOP’s majority leader of Pennsylvania’s state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber’s highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday. Republicans selected Ward to serve as interim president...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Journalist Roundtable focuses on election

It’s Friday – a day when The Spark welcomes Pennsylvania journalists onto the program to discuss what’s in the news and maybe get some behind the scenes insight into the events and news that are impacting our lives. Joining on today’s program are:. Dennis Owens, ABC...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman’s right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court’s decision in June to eliminate women’s constitutional...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Why elections are not over until the votes are certified

Voting has ended, and most winners have been declared. But even after all states finish counting and reviewing the votes, the 2022 midterm general elections are not officially over until the results are certified. That largely ceremonial step in the election process that turns unofficial results into official ones had...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert – live: Right-winger’s re-election bid heading for recount as vote narrows in Colorado

Incoming ballots could determine the outcome of an unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office. As of Thursday evening, the race appears to be heading for an automatic recount, as neither candidate appears to have enough votes to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent, the required threshold under state law. A recount must be completed by 13 December.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks...
COLORADO STATE
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy