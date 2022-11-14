I hope more of these communities spring up in more areas. This is a great start. Thank you for coming to the aid of our vets.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Related
Battlefield Preservation Association purchases land, will gift to Park Service
York County community center is expanding
Harrisburg, Chambersburg nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
Overdose crisis causes dire need among Pa. grandparents as they care for more children
Resources highlighted in Harrisburg for relatives raising children because of drug addiction
First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant
Fireman injured in Lebanon scrapyard fire
School officials, lawmakers mark Student Homelessness Awareness Week
York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles
Friends of Cornwall Iron Furnace to host ‘Christmas at Cornwall’ event on Dec. 3
Harrisburg leaders pay tribute to the African-American soldiers who fought and died in the Civil War
Pennsylvania Dutch foods that are worth trying
Harrisburg area Regal Cinemas theaters reopening after bed bug closure
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
CLSD shares plans for connector building between middle school and high school
Democrats Win Control of Pennsylvania State House After Picking Up 12 Seats
WITF
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 7