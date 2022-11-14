ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dallasexpress.com

NYC Workers’ Bid to Block Vaccine Mandate Denied

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has rejected a request for a stay made by New York City employees who are currently challenging the City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers. The City of New York had previously rejected a request for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

New York City households to get payments up to $1,050

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Food Delivery Workers Would Be Paid $23.82 Minimum Under Proposed New City Rules

New York City’s app-based food delivery workers should be paid at least $23.82 an hour plus tips by 2025, an amount that takes into account their costs of operating, the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection proposed via public notice Wednesday morning. Claudia Irizarry Aponte, The City This article was originally published on Nov […] The post Food Delivery Workers Would Be Paid $23.82 Minimum Under Proposed New City Rules appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York’s Small Landlords Protest for the Right to Exclude

An increasingly vocal new political identity is emerging among New York City property owners, writes Molly Osberg in Curbed: the “underdog landlord,” the small-scale property owners who feel cheated by renter protections and ignored by the city. “In the nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbcny.org

Statement on NYC's November 2022 Financial Plan for Fiscal Years 2023 to 2026

Citizens Budget Commission (CBC) President Andrew S. Rein released this statement on behalf of the CBC:. "The November 2022 Financial Plan for Fiscal Years 2023 to 2026 demonstrates that New York City’s long-term fiscal outlook is precarious and worsening. While the City’s Program to Eliminate the Gap (PEG) has provided some ongoing budget relief, increased pension costs due to poor market returns last year swamp those savings and widen future budget gaps to $4.6 billion in fiscal year 2025 and $5.9 billion in fiscal year 2026. Given the significant risk of a recession and other budget pressures, especially future collectively bargained raises, the City should make additional and ongoing efforts to reduce these gaps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing

A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum …. A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

How will Hochul respond to New York’s housing crisis?

While running for reelection, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to jumpstart the construction of 500,000 to 1 million new homes to deal with a housing crisis that stretches from New York City to the suburbs, and even upstate. But first, in the two months before she’ll lay out her priorities in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Don’t Blame the E-Bike

Rafael Elias Lopez-Centeno, a refugee from Venezuela who had been working double shifts delivering food for delis around the Bronx, died in August after the e-bike he was charging near the door of his apartment caught fire. The same week, two people, including a 5-year-old, were killed when a fire started by an e-bike battery trapped them in their apartment at the Jackie Robinson Houses in East Harlem. Earlier this month, 46 people were injured after a fire caused by an e-bike battery tore through a midtown high-rise. Until recently, being injured by a lithium-ion battery was a “relatively rare occurrence” in the city, according to New York City Fire Department acting chief of fire prevention Thomas Currao, who spoke this week at a City Council hearing on e-bike safety and storage. There were just 13 such injuries in 2019. In 2021, that number jumped to 79. “As of today,” he said on Monday, “we’ve already identified 140 injuries, and 191 fires attributed to lithium-ion batteries this year.” So far, six people have died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
howafrica.com

Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New law raises punishment for stealing packages

This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

