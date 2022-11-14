Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Woman in NY Uses Child to Take Inappropriate PhotosBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
dallasexpress.com
NYC Workers’ Bid to Block Vaccine Mandate Denied
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has rejected a request for a stay made by New York City employees who are currently challenging the City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers. The City of New York had previously rejected a request for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate...
Major NYC climate law in jeopardy as 400 people virtually crash buildings meeting
The sun rises behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building on November 3, 2022, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. Draft rules proposed by the Adams administration include loopholes that could allow wealthy building owners to pay their way out of making the necessary retrofits for energy efficiency. [ more › ]
The Jewish Press
Meeting Hijacked – Protestors Halt State Bar Association Session On Litigation
If you ever thought going to a meeting about commercial litigation practice with the acting chief judge of the state’s highest court at a white-shoe law firm hosted by the New York State Bar Association could be boring, here’s a story that will make you think twice about such gatherings.
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some good news that will help you out with some upcoming holiday spending. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Gotham Gazette
Facing Depleted Agencies, New York City Government Plans to Add 25,000 More Employees by June 2023
New York City’s municipal workforce dropped by more than 19,000 full-time employees over the last two years, according to a report released this week by State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office, and there are currently more than 21,000 vacancies as city agencies struggle to retain workers and maintain city services.
‘They’re all adults’: How Democrats handled a post-hurricane political party in Puerto Rico
Few at the conference denied the optics of the November escape to the Caribbean are just weird.
Food Delivery Workers Would Be Paid $23.82 Minimum Under Proposed New City Rules
New York City’s app-based food delivery workers should be paid at least $23.82 an hour plus tips by 2025, an amount that takes into account their costs of operating, the city Department of Consumer and Worker Protection proposed via public notice Wednesday morning. Claudia Irizarry Aponte, The City This article was originally published on Nov […] The post Food Delivery Workers Would Be Paid $23.82 Minimum Under Proposed New City Rules appeared first on W42ST.
PLANetizen
New York’s Small Landlords Protest for the Right to Exclude
An increasingly vocal new political identity is emerging among New York City property owners, writes Molly Osberg in Curbed: the “underdog landlord,” the small-scale property owners who feel cheated by renter protections and ignored by the city. “In the nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19...
cbcny.org
Statement on NYC's November 2022 Financial Plan for Fiscal Years 2023 to 2026
Citizens Budget Commission (CBC) President Andrew S. Rein released this statement on behalf of the CBC:. "The November 2022 Financial Plan for Fiscal Years 2023 to 2026 demonstrates that New York City’s long-term fiscal outlook is precarious and worsening. While the City’s Program to Eliminate the Gap (PEG) has provided some ongoing budget relief, increased pension costs due to poor market returns last year swamp those savings and widen future budget gaps to $4.6 billion in fiscal year 2025 and $5.9 billion in fiscal year 2026. Given the significant risk of a recession and other budget pressures, especially future collectively bargained raises, the City should make additional and ongoing efforts to reduce these gaps.
pix11.com
New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing
A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing. New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum …. A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced...
Multiple payments coming your way from the state government
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
How will Hochul respond to New York’s housing crisis?
While running for reelection, Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to jumpstart the construction of 500,000 to 1 million new homes to deal with a housing crisis that stretches from New York City to the suburbs, and even upstate. But first, in the two months before she’ll lay out her priorities in...
New York's controversial conceal carry law upheld by appellate court
The conceal carry law banned guns in certain "sensitive areas" like Times Square.
Curbed
Don’t Blame the E-Bike
Rafael Elias Lopez-Centeno, a refugee from Venezuela who had been working double shifts delivering food for delis around the Bronx, died in August after the e-bike he was charging near the door of his apartment caught fire. The same week, two people, including a 5-year-old, were killed when a fire started by an e-bike battery trapped them in their apartment at the Jackie Robinson Houses in East Harlem. Earlier this month, 46 people were injured after a fire caused by an e-bike battery tore through a midtown high-rise. Until recently, being injured by a lithium-ion battery was a “relatively rare occurrence” in the city, according to New York City Fire Department acting chief of fire prevention Thomas Currao, who spoke this week at a City Council hearing on e-bike safety and storage. There were just 13 such injuries in 2019. In 2021, that number jumped to 79. “As of today,” he said on Monday, “we’ve already identified 140 injuries, and 191 fires attributed to lithium-ion batteries this year.” So far, six people have died.
bkreader.com
A Free Resource Event For Newly Arrived Immigrants, Asylum Seekers Taking Place Nov. 19 in East NY
This upcoming Saturday, Nov. 19, a free resource event for newly arrived immigrants and asylum seekers will take place at the United Community Centers in Brooklyn. The event will be offering an extensive range of various services to in-need immigrants and asylum seekers that recently arrived in the borough. Among...
howafrica.com
Black Cosplayer Tapped by New York Mayor Eric Adams As New Judge
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed five new members to the city’s judiciary, including well-known cosplayer Dale Fong-Frederick. According to the New York Post, Fong-Fredrick, 51, is known among fellow fantasy Middle Ages enthusiasts as Sir Jibril al-Dakhil, the fictional “son of a Moorish baron and a mother born of Spanish royalty” who is rumored to “competently dance the pole in disguise,” according to the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) website.
Hochul hits back at claims she's to blame for NY Dems' losses: 'I was everywhere'
The red wave hit New York last week. Republicans flipped four House seats, the most of any state. Some Democrats are pointing the finger at Gov. Kathy Hochul, but she’s pushing back.
4 largest cities in America will be led by Black mayors
When Rep. Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor next month, Black people will be leading the four largest cities in America.
pix11.com
New law raises punishment for stealing packages
This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
Comments / 0