Salem, OR

kpic

Linfield University football begins Division III playoffs Saturday

McMINNVILLE, Ore. — This weekend in McMinnville, the Linfield Wildcats will make their third straight NCAA Division III postseason appearance. Linfield will host Pomona-Pitzer this Saturday at 12:05 p.m. The Wildcats finished the regular season undefeated and have several local players, including Connor Morton of Springfield, Zach Young of...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
kpic

Oregon State's Pope named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State guard Jordan Pope has been named the Pac-12 men’s basketball Freshman of the Week. First, he scored 19 points in the opener against Tulsa. Then he contributed 14 points in the win over Florida A&M. Next, the Beavers take on Bushnell Tuesday night.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Oregon State men's basketball beats Bushnell 83-66

The Pac-12’s reigning freshman of the week Jordan Pope and the Oregon State Beavers took on Eugene’s very own Bushnell on Tuesday. Despite the major step up in competition, the Beacons held their own, only trailing 41-34 after the first half. Their center Spencer Hoffman even scored a game-high 27 points.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Beavers have things cooking through first stretch of the season

In Corvallis, Oregon State is inviting Oregon's neighbor, Bushnell University, into Gill Coliseum Tuesday night. Despite the roster turnover there, the Beavers have things cooking through the first stretch of the season. A lot of things still to iron out but they like where they are so far and how...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Oregon State takes down Eastern Washington in historic fashion

On Wednesday Oregon State faced Eastern Washington, trying to keep that pre-season win streak alive. Jamie Loera, the former Sun Devil, popped off scoring 18 points. But Talia von Oelhoffen also came up big for the Beavers; draining threes to add to Oregon State's lead in the third quarter. She's...
CORVALLIS, OR

