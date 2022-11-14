Read full article on original website
kpic
Lincoln Co. Sheriff will enforce new Oregon gun control measure 'regardless of my opinion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As voters narrowly pass Ballot Measure 114, which looks to implement several changes to the state's firearm laws, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers says his office plans on enforcing the law. "Yes, we do plan on enforcing the law if it is ruled constitutional by any...
kpic
New 82-year-old Oregon millionaire using winnings to pay taxes and buy wife a car
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has a new millionaire. 82-year-old Brooks Keebey of Salem, a retired truck driver, matched all five numbers in the record Powerball drawing. The ticket, which matched five numbers, but not the Powerball, gave Keebey a million dollars. There were two million-dollar tickets sold in Oregon...
kpic
Linfield University football begins Division III playoffs Saturday
McMINNVILLE, Ore. — This weekend in McMinnville, the Linfield Wildcats will make their third straight NCAA Division III postseason appearance. Linfield will host Pomona-Pitzer this Saturday at 12:05 p.m. The Wildcats finished the regular season undefeated and have several local players, including Connor Morton of Springfield, Zach Young of...
kpic
Oregon State's Pope named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State guard Jordan Pope has been named the Pac-12 men’s basketball Freshman of the Week. First, he scored 19 points in the opener against Tulsa. Then he contributed 14 points in the win over Florida A&M. Next, the Beavers take on Bushnell Tuesday night.
kpic
Oregon State men's basketball beats Bushnell 83-66
The Pac-12’s reigning freshman of the week Jordan Pope and the Oregon State Beavers took on Eugene’s very own Bushnell on Tuesday. Despite the major step up in competition, the Beacons held their own, only trailing 41-34 after the first half. Their center Spencer Hoffman even scored a game-high 27 points.
kpic
'I was proud of it': Oregon State football happy with 'complete' performance against Cal
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The college football regular season is down to its final two weeks. Oregon State picked up win number seven on the year last Saturday with a 28-point home win over the California Golden Bears. Despite a few injuries during the game, the Beavers performed at a...
kpic
Beavs on the road: Oregon State wants defense to play like they're at home
Oregon State is heading back on the road this weekend to face Arizona State in Tempe. The Beaver’s defense has been their strongest unit all season, but they've been especially good against the run over the last weeks. Now heading to ASU to face one of the top running...
kpic
Beavers have things cooking through first stretch of the season
In Corvallis, Oregon State is inviting Oregon's neighbor, Bushnell University, into Gill Coliseum Tuesday night. Despite the roster turnover there, the Beavers have things cooking through the first stretch of the season. A lot of things still to iron out but they like where they are so far and how...
kpic
Oregon State takes down Eastern Washington in historic fashion
On Wednesday Oregon State faced Eastern Washington, trying to keep that pre-season win streak alive. Jamie Loera, the former Sun Devil, popped off scoring 18 points. But Talia von Oelhoffen also came up big for the Beavers; draining threes to add to Oregon State's lead in the third quarter. She's...
