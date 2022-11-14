ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Man avoids prison for drunk driving crash that killed former Hibbing city official

By Tommy Wiita
 8 days ago
Tommy Wiita

An Iron Range man was sentenced for a drunk driving crash that killed a former chair of the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce in August.

Michael Miller, 40, of rural Virginia, was sentenced to a year in jail and seven years of supervised probation and a year of jail time for the crash that killed Joni Dahl, 39.

The extended probation time was offered in lieu of four years of prison time, which was stayed as part of the sentence.

He will also spend four weeks in jail one week at a time for the four years following his year in jail, which will be served around the anniversary of the fatal crash.

Miller was more than twice the drink-driving limit when he struck Dahl's vehicle on Hwy. 21 in St. Louis County on Aug. 12.

Dahl, of Eveleth, suffered "severe trauma" injuries to her head that would prove fatal at the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

A witness told police they saw Miller at a local bar around 2 p.m. Miller, who turned 40 on the day of the crash, said he had his last drink around 11:30 p.m., shortly before the crash happened.

Miller failed a sobriety field test and initially registered a blood-alcohol content of .247. An updated complaint reported Miller's BAC was at .195. Minnesota's limit is 0.08.

He pleaded guilty in October to criminal vehicular homicide.

"The County Attorney’s Office would like to express its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Dahl for their loss. Ms. Dahl was an active member of the community, and the impact of her death will be felt for many years to come."

As part of the probation, Miller is prohibited from using drugs or drinking alcohol and will be subject to random testing.

Dahl's obituary described her as "generous, thoughtful, big-hearted, strong-willed, smart, tough, outspoken, bold, accomplished, fun-loving, confident, spirited and athletic."

She was survived by her partner and his three children, whom she was helping to raise.

Tami Mcinnis
8d ago

Pretty much the same as murder. He should have a lot longer sentence. Anyone who causes death from being under the influence should be in prison for a long time.That person will never get her life back. Why should he.

Cheryl Johnson
8d ago

Not a fair sentence at all!!! He killed someone and that is all he gets??? Our judicial system is messed up!! What an insult to her and her family and loved ones. Absolutely disgraceful!!!!

