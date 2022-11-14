Read full article on original website
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Eater
Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America
Burbank’s Castaway, West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, and Santa Monica’s two-Michelin-star Mélisse are among the top 100 grossing independent restaurants in the country, according to trade publication Restaurant Business. Despite being the second largest metropolitan area in the U.S., the Los Angeles area only has seven restaurants on the publication’s annual list, which is mostly populated by businesses in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and South Florida. Compared to those locales, Los Angeles restaurants simply don’t have the large footprints or big dinner expenditures that the likes of Maple & Ash in Chicago, Lavo in New York City, or Top of the World in Las Vegas can garner.
Karen Bass victory in Los Angeles mayor’s race is a referendum on division
With heightened attention on the Los Angeles mayoral race, Karen Bass' victory should be viewed as a referendum against the sort of divisive politics revealed in the infamous leaked audio recording.
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20
Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.
lbccviking.com
Long Beach City College remembers Wendy Koenig
The LBCC community came together to mourn the death of one of its most beloved faculty members, Wendy Koenig. “We lost a true force of passion and light,” said Superintendent President Mike Munoz to those who came to pay their respects in the T Building on Thursday. As attendees...
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 18-24
Preparing for Thanksgiving can be stressful so remember to take a little time out from all that cleaning, grocery shopping and cooking to take care of yourself. Wander throughout one of the nighttime light exhibits, catch a new play or give back to your community to recharge. If you have family and friends in town for the holiday, take them to see what Southern California has to offer.
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
Los Angeles Officials “Strongly Recommending” Masks Again As Variants BQ1 & BQ1.1 Near Dominance And Case Rates Soar
With Covid daily cases up 52% since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County today returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at locations where they are required by the operator, county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. On Wednesday, the county reported another 2,215 infections. Today, it was 1,949. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 6.8%, up from...
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
KTLA.com
Look behind the scenes of KTLA’s new set
It’s the setting of every KTLA newscast and now it’s brand new!. “We wanted a set that would better reflect Southern California,” explained Scott Altus, director of Creative Services at KTLA 5. KTLA has a new studio that’s light, bright, cutting edge and distinctively SoCal. “We...
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando National Little League Season Canceled After Online Threats Made Against League President, Now Resigned
The Board of Directors for the San Fernando National Little League canceled the rest of its season after threats were made through social media following an incident between its president, a local street vendor and a parent. On Nov. 6, James Bullock was at Pioneer Park prepping the field for...
Asbarez News
First Phase of Armenian American Museum Construction Completed
GLENDALE—The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California celebrated a major milestone for the landmark center with the completion of the first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building foundation. The Phase One Completion Ceremony was held on the upper deck of the museum parking garage at the construction site of the cultural and educational center.
laloyolan.com
Meals under $10 for the hungry college student: Earle’s on Crenshaw
There is a hidden element to taste, one measured not by traditional flavors like sweet and savory but in terms of heart and feeling. At Earle’s, those sensations are found the second you walk through the doors. The space is warm and inviting. The sweet, fatty, barbecue scent of the grill lures you in, and co-owner, Duane Earle, greets you like an old friend.
eldonnews.org
Celebrating Victoria Barrios: community members gather to remember
In an empty lot two blocks away from Downtown Santa Ana’s La Cuatro, dozens of people gathered for a fundraiser to commemorate one of the 1,500 victims of violent crime in Santa Ana in 2019. Victoria Barrios was only 18 when she was killed in a drive-by shooting, police...
Eater
17 Best Fireside Dining Restaurants in Los Angeles
Los Angeles weather may be temperate most of the time, but there are nights when the city gets legitimately chilly. Luckily, there are myriad restaurants that are great for both dining and warming up next to a fireplace or fire pit. From an old-school tavern to a trendy rooftop restaurant and Craftsman-style cottage, here are the best restaurants for coziness and comfort during those cold winter months in LA.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
Bass widens lead over Caruso in Los Angeles mayor's race latest numbers
Karen Bass has widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayor's race according to new numbers released Monday.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
