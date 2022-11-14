Read full article on original website
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
westernmassnews.com
New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.
Charlene DeLoach, contributing editor of The Toy Insider, shows us some of the hottest toys out there that your children will love. 1 person dead following crash along Route 2 in Greenfield.
westernmassnews.com
Selection of new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent leaves some concerned
The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty. Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker
westernmassnews.com
Restaurants, stores busy with orders for pre-made Thanksgiving meals
Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc. We speak with Demetrius Wilson, head coach for the Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Association.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Battle of the Badges, VR and robotics expo, and police food drive
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Greenfield, Ludlow. In Holyoke, the second Battle of the Badges was held at Lugnutz Cafe Wednesday. Holyoke Fire Chief John Kadlewicz and Police Chief David Pratt worked behind the counter to take on the battle of the burger.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Thursday Forecast
The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty. Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: PVTA grant, No Shave November, winter art exhibit
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield, and Northampton. Starting November 25th through December 31st, no fares or passes will be needed for Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) bus and paratransit services in Springfield. This is thanks in part to a grant included...
westernmassnews.com
Millions expected to travel for Thanksgiving holiday
The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty. Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker
westernmassnews.com
Development project to bring new life to former Greenfield department store
The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty.
thereminder.com
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
westernmassnews.com
Knights of Columbus in Chicopee cancels Thanksgiving dinner
A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield. Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January. The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield. Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop.
westernmassnews.com
Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker at Springfield event
The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty. Development project to bring new life to former Greenfield
Park along Westfield River eyed for landscaping, plaques celebrating women
WESTFIELD — Steps from one of downtown’s busiest streets, Women’s Temperance Park is one of the most visible parks in the city. Without a sign, however, it’s also one of the least visible. Most passers-by probably don’t know that it is named after a 19th century women’s organization. Most passers-by probably don’t know a lot about the history of prominent women in Westfield, and that’s something Kathleen Hillman hopes to change.
westernmassnews.com
Westfield candle company hosting fundraiser for city's food pantry
Development project to bring new life to former Greenfield department store. A longtime department store in Greenfield, that closed in 2019, will soon be transformed to meet housing and other community needs.
westernmassnews.com
Power outages in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power on Llewellyn Drive. This is due to a branch falling down in the area. Crews expect power to be back on later Wednesday morning. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Blue light ceremony held to honor fallen Springfield officers
Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker at Springfield event. It featured retired U.S. Army Colonel and Medal of Honor recipient, Jack
westernmassnews.com
Rachel’s Table unveils new van, partnership with MGM Springfield
Getting Answers: basement filled with 100 gal. of oil after delivery mishap. A heating oil delivery mix-up in Springfield has left a family to clean-up 100 gallons of oil pumped directly into their basement. Fire officials warning of hazards from using space heaters, wood or pellet stoves.
westernmassnews.com
Thursday afternoon news update
Amanda Callahan has your latest Thursday morning news headlines. In this update, the West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a road rage suspect, a blue light ceremony took place outside the Springfield Police Department Wednesday evening to honor fallen officers, and an Enfield man is facing charges after his child died from fentanyl last year. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Bright Nights neighborhood passes now available for eligible residents
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - If you are going to Bright Nights in Forest Park this year, you can expect long lines, but for those who live in the area, there’s a way to avoid the traffic backups around their homes. Tuesday marked eight days until the start of one...
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Getting Answers: basement filled with 100 gal. of oil after delivery mishap. A heating oil delivery mix-up in Springfield has left a family to clean-up 100 gallons of oil pumped directly into their basement. Rachel's Table has unveiled their new refrigerated van and a new food
