ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.

Charlene DeLoach, contributing editor of The Toy Insider, shows us some of the hottest toys out there that your children will love. 1 person dead following crash along Route 2 in Greenfield. Updated: 7 hours ago. At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thunderbirds host School Day Game for thousands of students

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It wasn’t a snow day for students in Springfield, but ice did come into play for thousands. On Wednesday, the Thunderbird’s school day hockey game returned for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 5,000 students from Springfield and area schools hopped on...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Blue light ceremony held to honor fallen Springfield officers

Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the man who was shot was a suspect they were chasing for a stolen car. Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker at Springfield event. Updated: 6 hours ago. It featured retired U.S. Army Colonel and Medal of Honor recipient, Jack...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published

A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield. Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January. The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield. Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer reached...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield Colleen finalists and award winners announced

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee hosted its annual Colleen Preliminary Contest at the Carriage House at the Barney Estate on Nov. 5. The five finalists of the Colleen Court, the parade marshal and several other award winners were announced. Caitlyn Feeley of Palmer, Meghan Curley...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Thursday Forecast

Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the man who was shot was a suspect they were chasing for a stolen car. The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty. Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Wednesday Forecast

Getting Answers: basement filled with 100 gal. of oil after delivery mishap. A heating oil delivery mix-up in Springfield has left a family to clean-up 100 gallons of oil pumped directly into their basement. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rachel’s Table has unveiled their new refrigerated van and a new food...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Millions expected to travel for Thanksgiving holiday

Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the man who was shot was a suspect they were chasing for a stolen car. The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty. Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Power outages in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power on Llewellyn Drive. This is due to a branch falling down in the area. Crews expect power to be back on later Wednesday morning. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass. welcomes first snowfall of the season

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first snowfall of the season has arrived here in western Massachusetts. Western Mass News drove throughout several western Mass. communities to check in on how residents are faring out on the road. Tuesday evening, we were up in Blandford, where the snow came down much...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: PVTA grant, No Shave November, winter art exhibit

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield, and Northampton. Starting November 25th through December 31st, no fares or passes will be needed for Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) bus and paratransit services in Springfield. This is thanks in part to a grant included...
WESTFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy