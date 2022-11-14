Get the jump on the biggest guitar savings of the year with our pick of the best deals coming to Guitar Center next week. We’re just a matter of days away from this year’s official Guitar Center Black Friday sale. GC has reached out to Guitar World and confirmed that, once their current Holiday Deals (opens in new tab) are through, there will be five whole days of mega deals, dropping on Thursday November 24th and continuing through until Monday 28th. They’ve also shared the full list of deals with us. Want to know what juicy guitar offers are coming your way next week? Keep reading for our highlights…

