Phone Arena

The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off

If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?

Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
DIY Photography

ProGrade Digital expands its V60 UHS-II SD lineup with high capacity 512GB cards

Although V90 cards are the pinnacle of speed when it comes to UHS-II SD cards, V60 cards are still fast enough to cover the needs of most users – even shooting high bitrate 4K video. The one thing that those video shooters do need, though, are high-capacity cards. Well, ProGrade Digital has today announced its new high-capacity 512GB UHS-II V60 SD cards.
Android Police

Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100

It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Android Headlines

Xiaomi 13 could launch as Xiaomi 14, retail box & specs appear

The Xiaomi 14 retail box has just surfaced, and some of the phone’s specs appeared as well. This is quite odd, as the Xiaomi 13 is next in line, not Xiaomi 14. Could Xiaomi ship the ‘13’ line altogether, and jump straight to Xiaomi 14 series? Well, if this leak is accurate, then yes, it’s possible. So, we’ll refer to the device as ‘Xiaomi 14’ in this article.
Guitar World Magazine

We’ve seen Guitar Center’s Black Friday deals list early – here's a sneak peek of the gear you should hold out for

Get the jump on the biggest guitar savings of the year with our pick of the best deals coming to Guitar Center next week. We’re just a matter of days away from this year’s official Guitar Center Black Friday sale. GC has reached out to Guitar World and confirmed that, once their current Holiday Deals (opens in new tab) are through, there will be five whole days of mega deals, dropping on Thursday November 24th and continuing through until Monday 28th. They’ve also shared the full list of deals with us. Want to know what juicy guitar offers are coming your way next week? Keep reading for our highlights…
DIY Photography

Canon brings Eye Detection AF to 4K 120fps video and adds All-I 60p XF-AVD to the Canon EOS C70 Cinema Camera

Canon has announced a new firmware update for the Canon EOS C70 cinema camera. Don’t get too excited just yet, though. They’ve announced it, but it’s not going to be available to download until December 8th. I can never make sense of why companies do this. Why not just announce it when it’s ready to be downloaded? Anyway, the new firmware brings a bunch of much-demanded features to the camera.
Phone Arena

Vote now: How much storage do you need on your phone?

The microSD card is dead! Well, not exactly - there are stubborn companies that still offer that feature in their flagship phones, but the big guys - Samsung and Apple - have stripped their top models from the ability to expand the onboard storage. Is it such a big deal, though? Well, for one - removing features is never a good thing, and furthermore - some midrange phones are still rocking the microSD card (Samsung A53 for example). What gives?
TechRadar

Pro-Ject's new tiny amp is the ultimate hi-fi upgrade for the Bluetooth age

Pro-Ject Audio Systems has unveiled the latest iteration of its super-flexible MaiA integrated amplifier series, with the compact new DS3 model bringing high-resolution Bluetooth connectivity to the party. Describing the MaiA DS3 as “the Swiss army knife for your stereo system”, the Austrian audio specialist claims the new amp has...
Android Police

Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
The Verge

Sonos plans to enter four new product categories — and the first is coming next year

Sonos is preparing a wave of premium new home speakers for release next year, as The Verge has exclusively reported. But that’s familiar territory for the company. As it turns out, Sonos also has its eye on several new product categories. Four of them to be specific. According to CEO Patrick Spence, the first device from one of these categories will arrive sometime in fiscal year 2023. The company’s hardware lineup is already locked and set for the holidays, so in terms of timing, we’re looking beyond January.
DIY Photography

Photographer shoots total lunar eclipse timelapse entirely on film

Just last week, those based in the US and South America witnessed a total lunar eclipse, the last one until 2025. Many photographers took the opportunity for some great shots, and Jason De Freitas took it to the next level. He shot the entire eclipse on 35mm film. And then – he developed it and turned the photos into an epic timelapse.
Android Headlines

A bunch of OEMs confirm their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming

A bunch of OEMs have confirmed that their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming. We’ve reported that OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the chip, and now a bunch of other OEMs shared their confirmations. Quite a few OEMs confirmed their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2...

