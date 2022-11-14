Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Phone Arena
The Xperia Pro-I has an unrivaled camera system and is currently a staggering $700 off
If you want mirrorless camera-level performance from a smartphone, Sony's Xperia Pro-I is currently a staggering $700 off at Best Buy. The Xperia Pro-I is a phone meant for photography purists but doesn't skimp on other features and even includes things that traditionalists will love. The headlining feature is of...
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Amazon says OEMs won’t build their smart TVs due to ‘concern that Google would retaliate’
Christine is in an airport lounge and Haje is perched on the corner of a cafe bench, as the TechCrunch team is in transit post-Disrupt today. We miss our work besties already (💯) and are hung over (metaphorically and literally) from an overabundance of wonderfulness this week. Enjoy Daily Crunch, and see y’all next week!
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?
Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
DIY Photography
ProGrade Digital expands its V60 UHS-II SD lineup with high capacity 512GB cards
Although V90 cards are the pinnacle of speed when it comes to UHS-II SD cards, V60 cards are still fast enough to cover the needs of most users – even shooting high bitrate 4K video. The one thing that those video shooters do need, though, are high-capacity cards. Well, ProGrade Digital has today announced its new high-capacity 512GB UHS-II V60 SD cards.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi 13 could launch as Xiaomi 14, retail box & specs appear
The Xiaomi 14 retail box has just surfaced, and some of the phone’s specs appeared as well. This is quite odd, as the Xiaomi 13 is next in line, not Xiaomi 14. Could Xiaomi ship the ‘13’ line altogether, and jump straight to Xiaomi 14 series? Well, if this leak is accurate, then yes, it’s possible. So, we’ll refer to the device as ‘Xiaomi 14’ in this article.
Guitar World Magazine
We’ve seen Guitar Center’s Black Friday deals list early – here's a sneak peek of the gear you should hold out for
Get the jump on the biggest guitar savings of the year with our pick of the best deals coming to Guitar Center next week. We’re just a matter of days away from this year’s official Guitar Center Black Friday sale. GC has reached out to Guitar World and confirmed that, once their current Holiday Deals (opens in new tab) are through, there will be five whole days of mega deals, dropping on Thursday November 24th and continuing through until Monday 28th. They’ve also shared the full list of deals with us. Want to know what juicy guitar offers are coming your way next week? Keep reading for our highlights…
DIY Photography
Canon brings Eye Detection AF to 4K 120fps video and adds All-I 60p XF-AVD to the Canon EOS C70 Cinema Camera
Canon has announced a new firmware update for the Canon EOS C70 cinema camera. Don’t get too excited just yet, though. They’ve announced it, but it’s not going to be available to download until December 8th. I can never make sense of why companies do this. Why not just announce it when it’s ready to be downloaded? Anyway, the new firmware brings a bunch of much-demanded features to the camera.
DIY Photography
Leica teams up with Hodinkee, launches limited-edition Q2 “Ghost” inspired by dive watches
Leica is known for its prestigious and pricey cameras. But they also love launching limited-edition, redesigned cameras and lenses. The latest to get this transformation is Leica Q2, and the company teamed up with watch experts from Hodinkee for this one. The Leica Leica “Ghost” is the Q2 you already...
Phone Arena
Vote now: How much storage do you need on your phone?
The microSD card is dead! Well, not exactly - there are stubborn companies that still offer that feature in their flagship phones, but the big guys - Samsung and Apple - have stripped their top models from the ability to expand the onboard storage. Is it such a big deal, though? Well, for one - removing features is never a good thing, and furthermore - some midrange phones are still rocking the microSD card (Samsung A53 for example). What gives?
TechRadar
Pro-Ject's new tiny amp is the ultimate hi-fi upgrade for the Bluetooth age
Pro-Ject Audio Systems has unveiled the latest iteration of its super-flexible MaiA integrated amplifier series, with the compact new DS3 model bringing high-resolution Bluetooth connectivity to the party. Describing the MaiA DS3 as “the Swiss army knife for your stereo system”, the Austrian audio specialist claims the new amp has...
XP-Pen Deco MW Pen Tablet review: an affordable yet capable entry-level drawing tablet
The XP-Pen Deco MW pen tablet is a great entry-level pen tablet that's both affordable and easy to use. It has an attractive, comfortably sized design with great colour choices and overall makes for a pleasant drawing experience despite its few small issues. Welcome to our review of the XP-Pen...
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
The Verge
Sonos plans to enter four new product categories — and the first is coming next year
Sonos is preparing a wave of premium new home speakers for release next year, as The Verge has exclusively reported. But that’s familiar territory for the company. As it turns out, Sonos also has its eye on several new product categories. Four of them to be specific. According to CEO Patrick Spence, the first device from one of these categories will arrive sometime in fiscal year 2023. The company’s hardware lineup is already locked and set for the holidays, so in terms of timing, we’re looking beyond January.
DIY Photography
Photographer shoots total lunar eclipse timelapse entirely on film
Just last week, those based in the US and South America witnessed a total lunar eclipse, the last one until 2025. Many photographers took the opportunity for some great shots, and Jason De Freitas took it to the next level. He shot the entire eclipse on 35mm film. And then – he developed it and turned the photos into an epic timelapse.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 14: 28% off MagSafe Battery Pack, $130 off 24-inch iMac, $20 off Apple Watch Ultra, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's best deals include $59 off the Leather loop Apple Watch band, a $199.99 Samsung 27-inch Odyssey monitor, up to 33% off Samsung's The Frame smart TVs, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores...
Android Headlines
A bunch of OEMs confirm their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming
A bunch of OEMs have confirmed that their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming. We’ve reported that OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the chip, and now a bunch of other OEMs shared their confirmations. Quite a few OEMs confirmed their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2...
