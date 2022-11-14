Read full article on original website
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: November 17
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the Senior Center hosted a holiday earring market. All materials were provided, and participants go to choose their own beads! The cost was $10 for three pairs $3 for each additional pair. All ages from all communities were welcome.
westernmassnews.com
Restaurants, stores busy with orders for pre-made Thanksgiving meals
Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc. Updated: 2 hours ago. We speak with Demetrius Wilson, head coach for the Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Association. (Sponsored by...
A battle of the badges in Holyoke benefits charity
Would you choose the Fire House Burger or the Rodeo Blue Burger?
westernmassnews.com
Toy Insider unveils hottest toys for 2022
Getting Answers: state begins issuing refunds to taxpayers. Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting. Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. Updated: 1 hour ago. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc. Updated: 2...
westernmassnews.com
Blue light ceremony held to honor fallen Springfield officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A blue light ceremony took place outside the Springfield Police Department Wednesday evening to honor fallen officers. The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty. People gathered for the ceremony, holding blue candles. The event...
thereminder.com
New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening
CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
westernmassnews.com
Westfield candle company hosting fundraiser for city's food pantry
Development project to bring new life to former Greenfield department store. A longtime department store in Greenfield, that closed in 2019, will soon be transformed to meet housing and other community needs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Last week, it was decided that Mike Lazo will be the new superintendent, however,...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: PVTA grant, No Shave November, winter art exhibit
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield, and Northampton. Starting November 25th through December 31st, no fares or passes will be needed for Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) bus and paratransit services in Springfield. This is thanks in part to a grant included...
westernmassnews.com
Selection of new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent leaves some concerned
westernmassnews.com
Millions expected to travel for Thanksgiving holiday
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Thursday Forecast
westernmassnews.com
Power outages in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Gas and Electric crews are working to restore power on Llewellyn Drive. This is due to a branch falling down in the area. Crews expect power to be back on later Wednesday morning. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published
A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield. Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January. The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield. Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer reached...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Battle of the Badges, VR and robotics expo, and police food drive
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Greenfield, Ludlow. In Holyoke, the second Battle of the Badges was held at Lugnutz Cafe Wednesday. Holyoke Fire Chief John Kadlewicz and Police Chief David Pratt worked behind the counter to take on the battle of the burger.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Getting Answers: basement filled with 100 gal. of oil after delivery mishap. A heating oil delivery mix-up in Springfield has left a family to clean-up 100 gallons of oil pumped directly into their basement. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rachel’s Table has unveiled their new refrigerated van and a new food...
westernmassnews.com
Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the holiday season in full swing, MGM Springfield is “cooking up” some festive fun. “It’s snowing outside and it’s cold and you’re going to eat this meal that’s going to stick to the inside and make you ready for a nap,” said Chris Smigel, executive director of hospitality at MGM Springfield.
Park along Westfield River eyed for landscaping, plaques celebrating women
WESTFIELD — Steps from one of downtown’s busiest streets, Women’s Temperance Park is one of the most visible parks in the city. Without a sign, however, it’s also one of the least visible. Most passers-by probably don’t know that it is named after a 19th century women’s organization. Most passers-by probably don’t know a lot about the history of prominent women in Westfield, and that’s something Kathleen Hillman hopes to change.
westernmassnews.com
Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker at Springfield event
westernmassnews.com
11 people displaced following Springfield house fire
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass. welcomes first snowfall of the season
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first snowfall of the season has arrived here in western Massachusetts. Western Mass News drove throughout several western Mass. communities to check in on how residents are faring out on the road. Tuesday evening, we were up in Blandford, where the snow came down much...
