As the Inlander reported last week, the city has experienced a flood of exits this year — well, so has the Spokane City Council. "I would say most of them got jobs that paid more and they were more interested in doing," says Council President Breean Beggs. For example, the council's attorney, Brian McClatchey — husband of former state Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown — left in July to practice tribal law in California. The council's housing and homelessness initiatives manager, Melissa Morrison, left for a job at Better Health Together in January, while her replacement, Meagan Vincello, went to the Empire Health Foundation in August. That same month, the council's transportation policy analyst, Shauna Harshman, went to the Spokane Low-Income Housing Consortium. This year, Scotty Nicol went from his job in the mayor's office to becoming City Council member Karen Stratton's legislative aide, resigning to run — unsuccessfully — for the state Legislature. "No one is immune to the challenges of staffing and employment right now," says the mayor's spokesman, Brian Coddington. But Council member Michael Cathcart offers a more bleak assessment of the top floor of City Hall, which houses the mayor's office and the City Council. "It is a very toxic work environment," he says. (DANIEL WALTERS)

SPOKANE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO