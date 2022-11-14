ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

inlander.com

The Chaotic Council; plus, money for shelters; and Woodward slams council building moratorium

As the Inlander reported last week, the city has experienced a flood of exits this year — well, so has the Spokane City Council. "I would say most of them got jobs that paid more and they were more interested in doing," says Council President Breean Beggs. For example, the council's attorney, Brian McClatchey — husband of former state Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown — left in July to practice tribal law in California. The council's housing and homelessness initiatives manager, Melissa Morrison, left for a job at Better Health Together in January, while her replacement, Meagan Vincello, went to the Empire Health Foundation in August. That same month, the council's transportation policy analyst, Shauna Harshman, went to the Spokane Low-Income Housing Consortium. This year, Scotty Nicol went from his job in the mayor's office to becoming City Council member Karen Stratton's legislative aide, resigning to run — unsuccessfully — for the state Legislature. "No one is immune to the challenges of staffing and employment right now," says the mayor's spokesman, Brian Coddington. But Council member Michael Cathcart offers a more bleak assessment of the top floor of City Hall, which houses the mayor's office and the City Council. "It is a very toxic work environment," he says. (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Spokane council raises property taxes over mayor's objection

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is raising property taxes again next year despite opposition to that plan by Mayor Nadine Woodward and two of its members. The council in a 5-2 vote on Monday approved a 1% increase from the year prior, which will add nearly $650,000 to the city’s 2023 budget. Woodward had proposed a $1.2 billion budget for next year that did not include the...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
theeasterner.org

Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County

Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
inlander.com

New leaders at the Woman's Club of Spokane are securing a future for the historic venue and reinvigorating interest in the 117-year-old nonprofit

Just months ago, the future of the historic Woman's Club of Spokane was uncertain. Precarious, even. The nonprofit on Spokane's lower South Hill found itself, like so many local organizations, struggling to regain momentum lost during COVID and to generate enough revenue to pay bills. This was compounded by a host of other recent issues: allegations of embezzlement, flood damage, and upset neighbors after a homeless shelter moved in.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup

SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

'Paying for Spokane's homeless crisis?' | Local non-profits and city leaders at odds

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has become the symbol of homelessness in Spokane, a sprawling camp of tents and broken down RVs along I-90, known as Camp Hope. What started as a protest last winter took on a life of its own on Department of Transportation land within city limits. Homeless advocates like Jewels Helping Hands say the process of moving people into more permanent housing is a slow one.
SPOKANE, WA
nwpb.org

Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake

For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
The Center Square

Spokane officials scramble to relocate homeless as winter sets in

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the first snowfall and frigid overnight temperatures have local and state officials scrambling to get residents of a large homeless camp in East Central into warm, dry shelters. “This is not a safe time of year to be living outdoors and we really need to get people moved as quickly as possible,” she told The Center Square. “We have safe places where people can find a warm bed, three meals a day and access to showers...
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

What would be considered a good job in Spokane?

My nephew wants to find a more decent job in Spokane, with a salary that is not lower than the average, which will allow him to live more comfortably in this city. But I'm just a regular pizza guy who isn't familiar with the majority of the industries here. Any advice from you guys?
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

