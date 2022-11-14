Read full article on original website
As the Inlander reported last week, the city has experienced a flood of exits this year — well, so has the Spokane City Council. "I would say most of them got jobs that paid more and they were more interested in doing," says Council President Breean Beggs. For example, the council's attorney, Brian McClatchey — husband of former state Senate Majority Leader Lisa Brown — left in July to practice tribal law in California. The council's housing and homelessness initiatives manager, Melissa Morrison, left for a job at Better Health Together in January, while her replacement, Meagan Vincello, went to the Empire Health Foundation in August. That same month, the council's transportation policy analyst, Shauna Harshman, went to the Spokane Low-Income Housing Consortium. This year, Scotty Nicol went from his job in the mayor's office to becoming City Council member Karen Stratton's legislative aide, resigning to run — unsuccessfully — for the state Legislature. "No one is immune to the challenges of staffing and employment right now," says the mayor's spokesman, Brian Coddington. But Council member Michael Cathcart offers a more bleak assessment of the top floor of City Hall, which houses the mayor's office and the City Council. "It is a very toxic work environment," he says. (DANIEL WALTERS)
KPVI Newschannel 6
'I do not mince words': Spokane County's next sheriff sizes up the job ahead
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels said winning his first election by 58% of votes cast on Nov. 8 was a vote of confidence that has been humbling. He beat out long-time sheriff’s office employee Wade Nelson for the top law enforcement job. “I woke...
Spokane council raises property taxes over mayor's objection
(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is raising property taxes again next year despite opposition to that plan by Mayor Nadine Woodward and two of its members. The council in a 5-2 vote on Monday approved a 1% increase from the year prior, which will add nearly $650,000 to the city’s 2023 budget. Woodward had proposed a $1.2 billion budget for next year that did not include the...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane City Council won't gain more control over city attorney as Proposition 1 fails
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council failed to wrest some control over the city attorney from the mayor's office after voters narrowly rejected Proposition 1. Prop. 1 would have given the city council influence in when the city’s legal counsel was fired. It would also give them greater say in initiating litigation on behalf of the city.
inlander.com
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
theeasterner.org
Elections end with a 52.98% voter turnout in Spokane County
Steve Hobbs and Patty Murray recently won the Nov. 8 Washington state election for Secretary of State and Senate respectively. Because of their wins, Washington’s elections are a hot button topic as of late. For U.S. Senate, Democrat Patty Murray beat Republican Tiffany Smiley to represent Washington state. Meanwhile, Democrat Steve Hobbs edged out nonpartisan Julie Anderson for Washington Secretary of State..
inlander.com
New leaders at the Woman's Club of Spokane are securing a future for the historic venue and reinvigorating interest in the 117-year-old nonprofit
Just months ago, the future of the historic Woman's Club of Spokane was uncertain. Precarious, even. The nonprofit on Spokane's lower South Hill found itself, like so many local organizations, struggling to regain momentum lost during COVID and to generate enough revenue to pay bills. This was compounded by a host of other recent issues: allegations of embezzlement, flood damage, and upset neighbors after a homeless shelter moved in.
KREM
WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup
SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
'Paying for Spokane's homeless crisis?' | Local non-profits and city leaders at odds
SPOKANE, Wash. — It has become the symbol of homelessness in Spokane, a sprawling camp of tents and broken down RVs along I-90, known as Camp Hope. What started as a protest last winter took on a life of its own on Department of Transportation land within city limits. Homeless advocates like Jewels Helping Hands say the process of moving people into more permanent housing is a slow one.
nwpb.org
Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake
For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
Spokane officials scramble to relocate homeless as winter sets in
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the first snowfall and frigid overnight temperatures have local and state officials scrambling to get residents of a large homeless camp in East Central into warm, dry shelters. “This is not a safe time of year to be living outdoors and we really need to get people moved as quickly as possible,” she told The Center Square. “We have safe places where people can find a warm bed, three meals a day and access to showers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Environmentalists raise reward for information about six wolf poisonings
(The Center Square) – Environmental groups have upped the reward amount for information that leads to a conviction in the case of six wolves poisoned earlier this year in Stevens County. Instead of $51,100, the reward now stands at $53,900, according to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.
What would be considered a good job in Spokane?
My nephew wants to find a more decent job in Spokane, with a salary that is not lower than the average, which will allow him to live more comfortably in this city. But I'm just a regular pizza guy who isn't familiar with the majority of the industries here. Any advice from you guys?
inlander.com
City wanted list of campers' names, removal deadline in exchange for water and electricity at Camp Hope
For months now, organizers at Camp Hope have been relying on a neighbor's hose and diesel generators to provide water and electricity to the East Central homeless encampment's estimated 465 residents. Officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope occupies, say they've repeatedly asked...
KXLY
Sandpoint PD investigating misuse of public funds at Bonner County Fairgrounds
SANDPOINT, Wash. — The Sandpoint Police Department is continuing to investigate the misuse of public funds at the Bonner County Fairgrounds. A fair employee and the Fair Board brought allegations to Bonner County Prosecutor Louis Marshall against Fair Director Darcey Smith. Smith died on November 2, but the Prosecutor’s...
'Who has the power in today's housing market?' Local real estate experts weigh in
SPOKANE, Wash. — It can feel like the housing market is constantly changing. Taking a snapshot of the market in both eastern Washington and north Idaho Fall 2022, who do realtors say is on top?. Buyers or sellers?. Our local real estate experts, contributing to the conversation:. Cindy Carrigan...
Bodies of University of Idaho students in Spokane County for autopsies
MOSCOW, ID. — All four bodies of the University of Idaho students killed over the weekend are now in Spokane County for autopsies, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The Medical Examiner in Spokane will perform the autopsies on Wednesday. The coroner says there was a lot of blood, adding she has never seen four students killed in this...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
Idaho considers I-90 expansion as traffic increases between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene
POST FALLS, Idaho — Sounds of clattering plates, welcoming servers, and restaurant chatter fills the inside of Dueling Irons restaurant in Post Falls. But right outside the doors, that sound turns to the whizzing of freeway traffic from the adjacent Interstate 90. Patrons and servers at the restaurant have...
