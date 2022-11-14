Read full article on original website
California's Plan to Make Low-Priced Insulin Could Be Example for Nation
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- California's plan to manufacture its own insulin could be a huge money-saver for state residents with diabetes -- and possibly be a model for other states, according to experts. Earlier this year, California announced an initiative to bring its own insulin products to...
Abbott, county judges at odds over what 'repelling invasion' looks like
(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to some Texas judges Monday reiterating his commitment to border security. He also said it’s the federal government’s job to secure the border and encouraged the judges to call on the Texas Congressional delegation to act. So...
