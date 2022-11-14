Read full article on original website
World
A city in Ukraine picks up the pieces after liberation from Russian occupation
The city of Izium in northeastern Ukraine was under Russian occupation for about six months. In September, Ukrainian forces managed to liberate the city, but, as The World's Shirin Jaafari reports, the hard work of bringing it back to normal has only begun. The story you just read is accessible...
World
700 political prisoners released in Myanmar, but thousands remain
Myanmar’s junta today began releasing hundreds of political prisoners as part of a larger amnesty program. A leader of the country's pro-democracy uprising is among those already set free. So are some high-profile foreign nationals. But Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch, tells The World’s host Marco Werman that the gesture doesn’t mean Myanmar’s junta is on a path toward democracy.
Where's Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others
TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — When Russia's top military brass announced in a televised appearance that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man missing from the room was President Vladimir Putin. As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei...
World
Top Cambodian wildlife official nabbed at JFK for trafficking monkeys
Cambodia's second-highest-ranking wildlife official is in US custody and charged with helping run an international monkey-smuggling crime ring. The official, Masphal Kry, was arrested while transiting through JFK International Airport in New York. He was en route to the World Wildlife Conference in Panama, where he was meant to join other officials from around the world in crafting better wildlife protection laws. US officials allege that he and another Cambodian official abetted the trafficking of endangered long-tail macaques to buyers in the US. The World’s Patrick Winn is following the story from Bangkok.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris will separately meet with leaders of allies who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch. “We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts. On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances,” Harris said at the start of the meeting. “Together the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to commit to serious and sustained diplomacy.” The North’s ongoing torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in eventual diplomacy, and the launches come as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.
3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard the aircraft as it flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions, along with the life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia, were seen as directing the blame for the jet’s downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, even though the Kremlin has always denied any connection to it. The trial, held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, put the Kremlin’s involvement in the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine at the heart of the case. Against the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year, the court held that Moscow in 2014 had overall control of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the separatist area where the missile was launched.
Portuguese artist shows fight in creating big installations
LISBON, Portugal — (AP) — As a former nightclub bouncer and black-belt karate instructor, Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos doesn’t shrink from the challenges thrown up by her latest lavish creation. The 51-year-old, renowned for her big, in-your-face installations, is now creating a ceramic wedding cake that’s 12...
World
All-women Afghan tactical force fight to make it to the US
About 40 members of a special all-women Afghan platoon that worked alongside the US military barely made it out of Afghanistan last year. Now, they want to put their special training to use, even though they remain in legal limbo. But that hasn’t stopped them from learning English and getting an education. Alisa Reznick meets women studying in the US as they wait for a permanent solution to stay and work in the United States.
What is APEC and which leaders are attending Bangkok summit?
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Leaders and heads of governments from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have come to the Thai capital Bangkok for a meeting on Friday and Saturday.
World
State reformation: Part II
This analysis was featured in Critical State, a weekly foreign policy newsletter from Inkstick Media. Subscribe here. If states told ghost stories, they would tell them of past partitions. Acts of partition, which span time and geography, unmake and remake states and people, often at the behest of at least one more-powerful third party. While lives may continue in partitioned states, it is not the sort of action undertaken willingly by the polity without other tension driving it to be a less-bad option. States are not living entities sharing campfire stories but instead are made up of people with historical memory. And the stories of partition are powerful in shaping how a state may react to future divisions or the possibility of reunification.
Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it’s not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations. A plan put forward by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley would overhaul the way much of development lending works. It is also giving voice to developing nations struggling under rising debt from climate damage. “We were the ones whose blood, sweat,...
World
A school reopens in this small Spanish village after 47 years
Argelita is an idyllic, white-washed mountain village in northeast Spain, with an old public washhouse, a shaded river for swimming, a bar, a medieval church and sheep grazing on the nearby hills. But one thing that’s been missing for a long time is children. Back in the ‘70s, the...
High energy prices lead to coal revival in Czech Republic
High energy prices linked to Russia's war in Ukraine have paved the way for coal's comeback in some parts of Europe
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday that a proposal made by the bloc on funding for loss and damage and mitigation is “a final offer” that seeks to “find a compromise” between nations as negotiators seek a way forward at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt. The EU Executive Vice President made a surprise offer late Thursday on tying compensation for climate disasters to tougher emissions cuts. Timmermans said he was “encouraged” by immediate reaction to the proposal and more engagement on the offer is expected Friday. “This is about not having a failure here,” said Timmermans. “We we cannot afford to have a failure. Now, if our steps forward are not reciprocated, then obviously there will be a failure. But I hope I hope we can avoid that.”
