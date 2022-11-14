Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Which NA team won the VCT 2023 offseason? Preseason grades for all NA VALORANT rosters
The VALORANT offseason leading into the first year of the partnership ecosystem has not disappointed. High-profile player moves and unpredictable new rosters have highlighted the time since Champions ended, promising a highly anticipated start to the 2023 season, beginning with the Kickoff tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil in February. One...
dotesports.com
Saint’s Row reboot moves to new studio after failing to meet expectations
As part of Embracer Group’s latest financial earnings report, Volition—the creator of the Saints Row reboot—is now a part of Gearbox Software. “Going forward, Volition will transition to become part of Gearbox which has all the tools, including an experienced management team in the United States, to create future success at Volition,” the announcement reads. “This is the first internal group transfer where we transfer a major studio between operative groups, but it is not necessarily the last.”
dotesports.com
G2 parts ways with CS:GO superstar kennyS
After more than five years together, G2 Esports parted ways with one of its biggest superstars today. The organization said goodbye to Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, who has been with the team since February 2017. The 27-year-old is recognized as one of the best players to ever play CS:GO, but he has been inactive since March 2021.
dotesports.com
Dignitas to reportedly bolster 2023 LCS lineup with bombshell additions of Jensen, Santorin
Dignitas is reportedly making two moves that will completely reinvent its League of Legends team’s mid-jungle combo heading into the next competitive season. Dignitas has reportedly reached agreements with Cloud9 mid laner Jensen and Team Liquid jungler Santorin to compete for them on the LCS stage in 2023, according to independent League reporter Brieuc Seeger.
dotesports.com
Riot continues to push aside counter-jungling in League Patch 12.22
After skimming through the notes for Riot Games’ newest League of Legends update today, the community noticed that the developers have made another significant change that will make it extremely hard for experienced junglers to counter their opponent across Summoner’s Rift. Patch 12.22 marks the beginning of League’s...
dotesports.com
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
dotesports.com
Riot confirms League’s next wave of mid-scope updates belongs to Jax and Rell
The next two League of Legends champions who will be receiving mid-scope updates in the near future are Jax and Rell, Riot Games announced today. The two champions have come up frequently in discussions surrounding possible updates in recent months, and now, it appears as though changes are finally in the pipeline.
dotesports.com
Who said video games aren’t useful? UFC fighter learned English thanks to Call of Duty
Learning English in Brazil can be a difficult task. Not everyone has the financial means to afford classes or even access to the internet where unorthodox learning methods can be found. The Brazilian UFC fighter Renato Moicano is currently living abroad to practice and compete in the world’s most prestigious...
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 8 Supers trait works
TFT Set Eight will release on Dec. 7 and will bring with it new champions, items, origins, and more to the ever-changing auto chess simulator. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ this new set coming with Patch 12.13 will completely change TFT once again and give players a fresh set to try out.
dotesports.com
What is ‘aim assist ease in’ within Overwatch 2?
When perusing through Overwatch 2’s controller settings, you may have come across an option called “aim assist ease in.”. Most players will likely be familiar with the concept of aim assist, an adjustment frequently provided to players using controllers in cross-platform multiplayer titles that helps them stay competitive with the often more precise mouse and keyboard control scheme. Like many similar FPS titles, Overwatch 2 provides aim assist to these players. It even allows them to tweak and adjust how it functions for maximum comfort and precision.
dotesports.com
League of Legends Patch 12.22: Full notes and updates
After months of achingly looking at the PBE and waiting for the return of Rod of Ages, the 2023 League of Legends preseason is finally here. Similar to other preseasons, Riot Games is revamping outdated items no one is buying, bringing back dragons we all hated, and helping new junglers and their pets find their way in the jungle. Other than that, the preseason patch is tweaking gold and experience for solo laners. And lastly, Riot is finally addressing persistent issues like AFKing and target inting.
dotesports.com
Riot is unbenching the Kench in League’s 2023 preseason
Tahm Kench has been a problematic League of Legends champion since his release in 2015, mainly due to his Devour ability that can save immobile AD carries from certain death. Despite Riot Games updating the champion and sending him to the top lane, the River King has continued to be a menace in the bot lane as a support, especially when paired with Senna. To coincide with the latest preseason changes, the devs are giving this catfish one more makeover.
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 8 Spellslinger works
Teamfight Tactics will release Set Eight on Doc. 7, 2022, and will once again completely revamp the autochess title with Patch 12.13. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ TFT’s latest set will bring new champions, items, traits, and origins to the ever-changing strategy game. Monsters Attack! will feature 15 classes,...
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses dumps Arteezy and Cr1t-led lineup, confirms move to South America
Evil Geniuses has officially booked its tickets to South America by dropping its previous Dota 2 roster in a move that will completely shake up two different regions. Previous rumors have now been confirmed with EG CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson announcing today that the NA juggernaut is parting ways with the roster that brought the team to The International 2022—and the core duo it has held since September 2016.
dotesports.com
Elisa Masters Espoo curse? 3 top CS:GO players are out of the $200,000 event
Three of the best CS:GO players who would normally be attending Elisa Masters Espoo—Astralis’ AWPer dev1ce, Fnatic’s rifler KRIMZ, and BIG’s sniper Florian “syrsoN” Rische—will not play the LAN tournament in Finland. The absence of dev1ce was confirmed by Astralis one week prior...
dotesports.com
Berlin regulations cause problems for VALORANT Game Changers Championship schedule
The 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship is underway this week in Berlin, where the best female and non-binary players in the world are going head-to-head in the first international championship for the Game Changers league. While matches have largely gone to plan so far, with Cloud9 White, G2 Gozen, Team...
dotesports.com
Riot is attempting to increase Dr. Mundo’s jungle viability in League with new round of changes
A recently-reworked champion in League of Legends is receiving a few gameplay updates that might allow him to flourish in more than just his intended role. Riot Twin Enso, a champion designer for League, revealed today that Riot is looking at various changes for Dr. Mundo, many of which are aimed at making the goofy champion more viable in the jungle. Like the previously-announced Zeri changes, these adjustments are expected to be available for testing on the PBE later today, with no indication as to when they will reach the live servers.
dotesports.com
Wild Rift is getting 3 new champions in Patch 3.5, including one of Worlds’ finest
Three popular League of Legends champions are about to make their debuts in Wild Rift. On Nov. 15, Riot Games uncovered the full list of details coming to the game with Patch 3.5. It will introduce three new champs—Aatrox, Kayn, and Lillia. The former was one of the most popular champs during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
dotesports.com
LCK to get much-anticipated format change heading into competitive 2023 League season
If you’re an LCK fan that has been hunting for more exciting storylines over the past few years, you’re in luck. Riot Games has announced some major changes to the League of Legends competition’s playoff format, including a heavily-requested change that should inject the path to gold with even more suspense than before.
dotesports.com
DWG KIA parts ways with top laners Nuguri and Burdol
DWG KIA top laners Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon and Noh ‘Burdol’ Tae-yoon have left the League of Legends team today and are looking for a new home ahead of the 2023 season. The two players have been splitting games on DWG KIA’s roster this year, with Nuguri being the starting top laner for most of the season. That being said, Burdol participated in various crucial matches, such as the LCK Summer Playoffs against T1 and the Regional Finals versus Liiv SANDBOX.
Comments / 0