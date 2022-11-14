When perusing through Overwatch 2’s controller settings, you may have come across an option called “aim assist ease in.”. Most players will likely be familiar with the concept of aim assist, an adjustment frequently provided to players using controllers in cross-platform multiplayer titles that helps them stay competitive with the often more precise mouse and keyboard control scheme. Like many similar FPS titles, Overwatch 2 provides aim assist to these players. It even allows them to tweak and adjust how it functions for maximum comfort and precision.

2 DAYS AGO