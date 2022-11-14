Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Berlin regulations cause problems for VALORANT Game Changers Championship schedule
The 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship is underway this week in Berlin, where the best female and non-binary players in the world are going head-to-head in the first international championship for the Game Changers league. While matches have largely gone to plan so far, with Cloud9 White, G2 Gozen, Team...
dotesports.com
What is ‘aim assist ease in’ within Overwatch 2?
When perusing through Overwatch 2’s controller settings, you may have come across an option called “aim assist ease in.”. Most players will likely be familiar with the concept of aim assist, an adjustment frequently provided to players using controllers in cross-platform multiplayer titles that helps them stay competitive with the often more precise mouse and keyboard control scheme. Like many similar FPS titles, Overwatch 2 provides aim assist to these players. It even allows them to tweak and adjust how it functions for maximum comfort and precision.
dotesports.com
Junglers continue to get love from Riot with 6 buffed champions in upcoming League Patch 12.22b
Six champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 12.22b, which is the first update to the game following the release of the 2023 preseason. Earlier today, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison detailed all of the changes coming to some of the game’s champions and items in a detailed preview of the patch. Beyond the six champions receiving balance changes—all of which are buffs—four items will also be adjusted in the patch.
dotesports.com
3 of League’s new Mythic items to receive quick buffs following launch of 2023 preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason has been live for just over a day, and Riot Games is already hitting the game with a series of balance changes. The game’s 12.22b patch, which is scheduled to come out later this week, buffs six champions, while hitting four items with balance changes, too.
dotesports.com
How to earn Captain’s Coins in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter community event
Guardians who dove into Destiny 2 during last year’s Season of the Splicer were already familiar with the Eliksni Quarter, accessible in the Last City, and the zone played an important role in Season of Plunder. Now, players can spruce it up as part of Destiny 2‘s Eliksni Quarter...
dotesports.com
Dignitas to reportedly bolster 2023 LCS lineup with bombshell additions of Jensen, Santorin
Dignitas is reportedly making two moves that will completely reinvent its League of Legends team’s mid-jungle combo heading into the next competitive season. Dignitas has reportedly reached agreements with Cloud9 mid laner Jensen and Team Liquid jungler Santorin to compete for them on the LCS stage in 2023, according to independent League reporter Brieuc Seeger.
dotesports.com
What is Unhinged in Call of Duty: Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally here, adding a fresh spin on the Warzone gameplay fans have grown to love. Classic modes like solos, duos, and trios are back, meaning players can dive in alone or with a group of friends to survive the intense battle royale experience. Warzone...
dotesports.com
Cloud9 White begin quest for absolute domination of Game Changers Championship in opening sweep
The first match of the 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship was a display of confidence and talent from Cloud9 White. The NA representatives quickly ended their showdown with KRÜ Fem today, delivering a 2-0 win as a statement of their desire to dominate the tournament. Both teams headed into...
dotesports.com
How the Anima Squad trait works in TFT Set 8
Teamfight Tactics’ eighth set, Monsters Attack!, sees heroes and villains summoned into the Convergence—more specifically, Spatulopolis—to duke it out in epic battles. One of the realm’s premier defenders, the Anima Squad, will be ready to roll should you choose to opt-in while facing your opponents. Anima...
dotesports.com
League of Legends Patch 12.22: Full notes and updates
After months of achingly looking at the PBE and waiting for the return of Rod of Ages, the 2023 League of Legends preseason is finally here. Similar to other preseasons, Riot Games is revamping outdated items no one is buying, bringing back dragons we all hated, and helping new junglers and their pets find their way in the jungle. Other than that, the preseason patch is tweaking gold and experience for solo laners. And lastly, Riot is finally addressing persistent issues like AFKing and target inting.
dotesports.com
She’s back: Zeri to receive extensive crit-centric changes on League’s PBE
One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends is receiving yet another round of changes after being tossed to the side following her sheer dominance throughout the entire first half of 2022. Everyone’s favorite mobile hyper-carry ADC, Zeri, is having her kit adjusted all around...
dotesports.com
Riot continues to push aside counter-jungling in League Patch 12.22
After skimming through the notes for Riot Games’ newest League of Legends update today, the community noticed that the developers have made another significant change that will make it extremely hard for experienced junglers to counter their opponent across Summoner’s Rift. Patch 12.22 marks the beginning of League’s...
dotesports.com
BLAST wants to change how you watch CS:GO matches
BLAST, one of the leading tournament organizers in CS:GO, has launched a new broadcast platform that is aiming to revolutionize how esports fans watch games. This new product, BLAST.tv, comes just in time for BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark this month and ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, which will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2023. BLAST.tv will have an interactive timeline feature that will automatically upload highlights to be replayed instantly, a video player with 4K capabilities, and a live chat with moderators.
dotesports.com
VALORANT Patch 5.10: Full notes and updates
VALORANT Patch 5.10 is here, and it brings numerous changes to the game. The latest update focuses on three agents: Cypher, Harbor, and Fade. The devs have buffed Cypher and Harbor and nerfed Fade. A new feature that combats toxic players is also making its way into the game. As...
dotesports.com
Riot is unbenching the Kench in League’s 2023 preseason
Tahm Kench has been a problematic League of Legends champion since his release in 2015, mainly due to his Devour ability that can save immobile AD carries from certain death. Despite Riot Games updating the champion and sending him to the top lane, the River King has continued to be a menace in the bot lane as a support, especially when paired with Senna. To coincide with the latest preseason changes, the devs are giving this catfish one more makeover.
dotesports.com
G2 parts ways with CS:GO superstar kennyS
After more than five years together, G2 Esports parted ways with one of its biggest superstars today. The organization said goodbye to Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, who has been with the team since February 2017. The 27-year-old is recognized as one of the best players to ever play CS:GO, but he has been inactive since March 2021.
dotesports.com
Wild Rift is getting 3 new champions in Patch 3.5, including one of Worlds’ finest
Three popular League of Legends champions are about to make their debuts in Wild Rift. On Nov. 15, Riot Games uncovered the full list of details coming to the game with Patch 3.5. It will introduce three new champs—Aatrox, Kayn, and Lillia. The former was one of the most popular champs during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
dotesports.com
All new skins arriving on the Rift with League Patch 12.22
League of Legends Patch 12.22 is just around the corner and players have tons of new features to be excited about. This update is a big one thanks to the preseason changes coming to the game. A series of new items and features are making their way onto Summoner’s Rift, as well as some significant changes to the already existing items and systems.
dotesports.com
Gla1ve shuts down rumors about dev1ce’s form ahead of Astralis return
Gla1ve, the captain of Astralis’ CS:GO team, has dismissed rumors spread in the community that Astralis won’t field dev1ce at Elisa Masters Espoo because he’s not playing individually well yet. Dev1ce has been absent from CS:GO officials since December 2021, when he was still a part of...
dotesports.com
Zeri’s dreadful League stats show why buffs can’t come soon enough
Zeri is in dire need of buffs in League of Legends if she wants to ever dig out of the hole she has found herself in. Following the release of Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, Zeri has sunk down to a 45.25 percent win rate in the Platinium rank and above, according to U.GG, making her statistically the worst AD carry in the game.
