Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
dotesports.com
3 of League’s new Mythic items to receive quick buffs following launch of 2023 preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason has been live for just over a day, and Riot Games is already hitting the game with a series of balance changes. The game’s 12.22b patch, which is scheduled to come out later this week, buffs six champions, while hitting four items with balance changes, too.
dotesports.com
Berlin regulations cause problems for VALORANT Game Changers Championship schedule
The 2022 VALORANT Game Changers Championship is underway this week in Berlin, where the best female and non-binary players in the world are going head-to-head in the first international championship for the Game Changers league. While matches have largely gone to plan so far, with Cloud9 White, G2 Gozen, Team...
dotesports.com
League of Legends Patch 12.22: Full notes and updates
After months of achingly looking at the PBE and waiting for the return of Rod of Ages, the 2023 League of Legends preseason is finally here. Similar to other preseasons, Riot Games is revamping outdated items no one is buying, bringing back dragons we all hated, and helping new junglers and their pets find their way in the jungle. Other than that, the preseason patch is tweaking gold and experience for solo laners. And lastly, Riot is finally addressing persistent issues like AFKing and target inting.
dotesports.com
Riot is unbenching the Kench in League’s 2023 preseason
Tahm Kench has been a problematic League of Legends champion since his release in 2015, mainly due to his Devour ability that can save immobile AD carries from certain death. Despite Riot Games updating the champion and sending him to the top lane, the River King has continued to be a menace in the bot lane as a support, especially when paired with Senna. To coincide with the latest preseason changes, the devs are giving this catfish one more makeover.
dotesports.com
All new skins arriving on the Rift with League Patch 12.22
League of Legends Patch 12.22 is just around the corner and players have tons of new features to be excited about. This update is a big one thanks to the preseason changes coming to the game. A series of new items and features are making their way onto Summoner’s Rift, as well as some significant changes to the already existing items and systems.
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 8 Supers trait works
TFT Set Eight will release on Dec. 7 and will bring with it new champions, items, origins, and more to the ever-changing auto chess simulator. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ this new set coming with Patch 12.13 will completely change TFT once again and give players a fresh set to try out.
dotesports.com
Who said video games aren’t useful? UFC fighter learned English thanks to Call of Duty
Learning English in Brazil can be a difficult task. Not everyone has the financial means to afford classes or even access to the internet where unorthodox learning methods can be found. The Brazilian UFC fighter Renato Moicano is currently living abroad to practice and compete in the world’s most prestigious...
dotesports.com
Riot confirms League’s next wave of mid-scope updates belongs to Jax and Rell
The next two League of Legends champions who will be receiving mid-scope updates in the near future are Jax and Rell, Riot Games announced today. The two champions have come up frequently in discussions surrounding possible updates in recent months, and now, it appears as though changes are finally in the pipeline.
dotesports.com
DWG KIA parts ways with top laners Nuguri and Burdol
DWG KIA top laners Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon and Noh ‘Burdol’ Tae-yoon have left the League of Legends team today and are looking for a new home ahead of the 2023 season. The two players have been splitting games on DWG KIA’s roster this year, with Nuguri being the starting top laner for most of the season. That being said, Burdol participated in various crucial matches, such as the LCK Summer Playoffs against T1 and the Regional Finals versus Liiv SANDBOX.
dotesports.com
How TFT Set 8 Spellslinger works
Teamfight Tactics will release Set Eight on Doc. 7, 2022, and will once again completely revamp the autochess title with Patch 12.13. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ TFT’s latest set will bring new champions, items, traits, and origins to the ever-changing strategy game. Monsters Attack! will feature 15 classes,...
dotesports.com
LCK to get much-anticipated format change heading into competitive 2023 League season
If you’re an LCK fan that has been hunting for more exciting storylines over the past few years, you’re in luck. Riot Games has announced some major changes to the League of Legends competition’s playoff format, including a heavily-requested change that should inject the path to gold with even more suspense than before.
dotesports.com
Wild Rift is getting 3 new champions in Patch 3.5, including one of Worlds’ finest
Three popular League of Legends champions are about to make their debuts in Wild Rift. On Nov. 15, Riot Games uncovered the full list of details coming to the game with Patch 3.5. It will introduce three new champs—Aatrox, Kayn, and Lillia. The former was one of the most popular champs during the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
dotesports.com
Which NA team won the VCT 2023 offseason? Preseason grades for all NA VALORANT rosters
The VALORANT offseason leading into the first year of the partnership ecosystem has not disappointed. High-profile player moves and unpredictable new rosters have highlighted the time since Champions ended, promising a highly anticipated start to the 2023 season, beginning with the Kickoff tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil in February. One...
dotesports.com
Marvin the Martian, new skins, and a $60,000 event headline MultiVersus season 2
It is time to conquer Earth, or at least it is time to play as everyone’s favorite visitor from Mars since Marvin the Martian is leading the way for MultiVersus’ big season two update. Though Marvin isn’t going to be playable right away, he and his Illudium Q-36...
dotesports.com
Evil Geniuses dumps Arteezy and Cr1t-led lineup, confirms move to South America
Evil Geniuses has officially booked its tickets to South America by dropping its previous Dota 2 roster in a move that will completely shake up two different regions. Previous rumors have now been confirmed with EG CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson announcing today that the NA juggernaut is parting ways with the roster that brought the team to The International 2022—and the core duo it has held since September 2016.
dotesports.com
Gla1ve shuts down rumors about dev1ce’s form ahead of Astralis return
Gla1ve, the captain of Astralis’ CS:GO team, has dismissed rumors spread in the community that Astralis won’t field dev1ce at Elisa Masters Espoo because he’s not playing individually well yet. Dev1ce has been absent from CS:GO officials since December 2021, when he was still a part of...
dotesports.com
What are the best FOV settings in Warzone 2?
There are a lot of new features that have been added to Warzone 2, but one of the most impactful additions is the field of view slider. This slider has been absent from previous iterations of Warzone and is something that the community has been asking about for a while. With the launch of season one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2, the FOV slider is now present across both titles.
dotesports.com
Elisa Masters Espoo curse? 3 top CS:GO players are out of the $200,000 event
Three of the best CS:GO players who would normally be attending Elisa Masters Espoo—Astralis’ AWPer dev1ce, Fnatic’s rifler KRIMZ, and BIG’s sniper Florian “syrsoN” Rische—will not play the LAN tournament in Finland. The absence of dev1ce was confirmed by Astralis one week prior...
dotesports.com
How to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced a whole new generation of Pokémon, including Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot—a three-stage evolution Electric-type (and later, also Fighting-type) Pokémon. It goes from being a small rodent that scurries on the floor as Pawmi, to a slightly bigger variant that stands on...
dotesports.com
BLAST wants to change how you watch CS:GO matches
BLAST, one of the leading tournament organizers in CS:GO, has launched a new broadcast platform that is aiming to revolutionize how esports fans watch games. This new product, BLAST.tv, comes just in time for BLAST Premier Fall Final in Copenhagen, Denmark this month and ahead of the BLAST Paris Major, which will be the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO tournament of 2023. BLAST.tv will have an interactive timeline feature that will automatically upload highlights to be replayed instantly, a video player with 4K capabilities, and a live chat with moderators.
Comments / 0