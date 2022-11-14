There are a lot of new features that have been added to Warzone 2, but one of the most impactful additions is the field of view slider. This slider has been absent from previous iterations of Warzone and is something that the community has been asking about for a while. With the launch of season one of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2, the FOV slider is now present across both titles.

