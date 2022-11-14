Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Bird Flu Is Threatening British Food Staples, From the English Breakfast to Christmas Dinner
LONDON — The classic English fry-up and traditional Christmas turkey dinner could be under threat as Britain deals with the impact of rising cases of avian flu. Fried, poached, scrambled and boiled eggs may well be off the menu as some British supermarkets have warned that supplies could be disrupted, while grocery stores have also made moves to bolster turkey stocks ahead of the festive season.
Upworthy
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
Thrillist
Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Mom of two hospitalized with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
A single mom of two who lives on a single meal a day to keep her children fed has been hospitalized twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, a 43-year-old single mother, earns just $46 per week (approx.) to feed her family. She said that her universal credit card pays her $1500 (approx.) and covers a few other costs, leaving her with just $184 (approx.) left for everything else.
Woman Annoyed After Paying $12 for Wendy’s Lunch But the Fast Food Chain Is Not Only One To Hike Prices
Wendy's and other fast food chains have been raising their prices by around 10% due to rising food costs this year. Still, one woman is getting a lot of attention for complaining about the price of a Wendy's $12 combo meal.
The man spent 70 years of his life without eating or drinking anything
According to medical research, humans can only survive for a week without water and a few months without food, but it is hardly believed that a person can live without eating or drinking anything for more than 70 years.
A McDonald's Employee Just Revealed The 'Nasty' Way McRib Sandwiches Are Made—And Customers Are Gagging
Fans of McDonald’s McRib sandwiches are rethinking their favorite order at the fast food chain after a viral video began circling Twitter this week, supposedly showing how the menu items are really made. In the trending clip, an alleged McDonald’s employee shows viewers (what many later dubbed to be...
Man Stuck for the Past 70 Years in an Iron Box
An image of Paul Alexander at the age of 6 when he was first place in the iron lung and today at 78 years oldHistory of Yesterday. Paul Alexander was just six years old when he was diagnosed with polio in the summer of 1952. The young boy's respiration was interrupted as a result, and he was immediately placed in an iron lung. He represents a dreadful time in human history when polio spread over the entire planet. Each day, this virus killed hundreds of individuals and rendered much more permanently crippled. The iron lung was the most effective treatment for this illness because there had been little progress in medical technology.
After eating metal throughout his life, Man decides to eat an entire Airplane
It's not everyday that someone consumes a whole plane. Michel Lotito is a French entertainer most notably known for eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. He took to eating metal, glass and rubber in his teens, starting with small objects. Lotito's stomach never suffered any serious damage and he was never hospitalized and always had a good appetite. Lotito holds two records in the Guinness Book of World Records: one for the amount of material eaten (1 ton) and another for the amount of metal eaten (9kg).
Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?
Where to buy Thanksgiving dinner to go in 2022
If spending the day in the kitchen isn’t your idea of a holiday, be thankful that you might not have to prepare your own meal this Thanksgiving. Consider ordering a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from a grocery store or restaurant if you want some extra time to spend with those close to you.
Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)
Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
My party of 8 spent $1,500 a night on a deluxe 2-bedroom villa at Disney World, and it was a great option for a large group
My group of eight stayed in a two-bedroom villa at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort. Disney's deluxe villas are perfect for larger parties who want to stay together on the property. It was awesome to have a full kitchen to save money on food, and the resort amenities were great.
McDonald's Is Serving Free Friday Fries Offer For The Rest Of 2022
You may have heard, "there's no such thing as a free lunch," - but what about free French Fries? Where's the catch?. Burger chains are offering many deals all over the country these days, but, hands down, McDonald's has one of the best for the rest of 2022.
Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Menu Is Officially Back
Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and for many this comes with no small amount of stress. The elaborate meal generally takes hours — even days — for a person to prep, cook, and serve. Then, there's the financial commitment. A turkey alone is likely to cost far more than usual, thanks to the fact that turkey production was lowered in 2019 because people weren't buying the fowl as much, per The New York Times, and then the pandemic further reduced production. Plus, widespread avian flu has hit 44.6 million chickens and turkeys in the U.S. alone this year, and historic inflation levels have driven prices up even more, says USA Today. In fact, turkey prices were a whopping 17% higher in September of 2022 than they were the year before!
Why does chocolate turn white (and is it safe to eat)?
Sometimes dark or milk chocolate gets a white sheen or blotchy white spots on it. What is happening, and is chocolate that has turned white safe to eat?
Customer Puts Whole Foods on Blast After His Lunch Order Totals $22
"Whole Foods, more like WHOLE PAYCHECK." You've probably heard folks criticize the supermarket chain for its enormous price tags. On average, the chain's prices are 10–20 percent higher than competing franchises, according to The Grocery Store Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Brand devotees would argue, however, that many of...
