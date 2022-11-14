ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PICTORIAL: ‘Santa’s Holiday Visit’ at Disney California Adventure is a sleigh full of merriment for the 2022 #DisneyHolidays

By Joey Inigo
mouseinfo.com
 2 days ago
orangecountyzest.com

Holiday Activities at Fashion Island

Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance and relaxed elegance that radiates throughout Fashion Island during the holiday season. It’s where you belong, all season long. Beginning this Friday, November 18 fill your nights with the lively sights and sounds of our beautifully choreographed tree lightings from 5:30pm – 7:30pm every half hour through Monday, January 2.
NBC Los Angeles

The North Pole Will Materialize in Costa Mesa During ‘Winter Fest OC'

We've already witnessed some wild and wintry weather this month, but the truth is this: Southern California didn't quite assume the appearance of the North Pole, even with all of the winterlike wetness that swept through the region in early November. But there shall be a few special locations that...
COSTA MESA, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore

Breakfast Republic will open its third Los Angeles location at 5313 2nd Street, Suite A, Long Beach, CA 90803, home of the former Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille. The eatery will share a lot with Long Beach Auto Detail. Massive signage draped from the building’s awning advertises the eatery as “coming soon,”...
LONG BEACH, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Airline Adding Non-Stop Flights From Orange County, California to Orlando

Flying can be really confusing right now. Not to mention that it’s expensive too! Some airlines have been offering cheaper flight deals, especially for the holidays, but then you’ve got to try to book them before they sell out, or see if they’re even going to your destination. Flying to one cross-country destination is about to get easier in February though — a nonstop flight from Orlando to Los Angeles is being added to Breeze Airways!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
hotelbusiness.com

Fertitta acquires Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel

Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “I am truly thrilled to acquire this world-renowned property and add one of America’s most iconic trophy resorts to our luxury hotel portfolio,” said Fertitta. “I have been traveling to Laguna Beach for over 30 years. It is one of my favorite places to visit and one of the most beautiful areas in the world. The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the world.”
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree

An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
SANTA ANA, CA
fox5ny.com

Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s lost phone

LONG BEACH, Calif. - One passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight is lucky to have their cell phone back, after receiving help from the plane’s captain and employees. According to the major airline company, employees at Long Beach Airport noticed a customer’s phone was left behind after a flight was already boarded and pushed back from the gate.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Fire weather warning issued as Santa Ana winds return to Southern California

Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through Southern California, bringing an increased risk of fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday. The most powerful winds are forecast to arrive Tuesday night, when damaging gusts between 40 and 60 mph will be possible across the coast and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service. Our […]
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach Rescue Mission thrift store to close

In efforts to meet homeless shelter demands, the Long Beach Rescue Mission will be closing its thrift store. Rina Nakano reports the Rescue Mission decided to close its Anaheim Street, decades old thrift store as a way to bring in funds for about 50 more beds.  The city saw a 62 percent increase in homelessness over the last two years and in response, the Rescue Mission plans to expand its women and children's shelter, the Lydia House.  There is currently a waitlist for the Lydia House and with the sell of the thrift shop property, Mission director Jeff Levine said he hopes to double the beds at Lydia House.  Resident Cassondra Shelton attributes the Rescue Mission to saving her life. "I was living in a park, doing dope all the time, and this place saved my life," said Shelton.  The Rescue Mission originally purchased the Thrift Store building in 2012, It was the famed Jesse James West Coast Chopper warehouse. The Thrift Store will close December 1, in time for the Rescue Mission's 50th anniversary renovation plans. 
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

72 dogs rescued from Riverside County home

Dozens of dogs that were living with an elderly woman in a Cabazon-area home were rescued this week, officials said Wednesday. A total of 72 dogs were living with a woman in her 80s who is possibly suffering from early stages of dementia, her daughter told Riverside County Animal Services. The pups were taken from […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money

The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA

