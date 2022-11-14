PICTORIAL: ‘Santa’s Holiday Visit’ at Disney California Adventure is a sleigh full of merriment for the 2022 #DisneyHolidays

Read full article on original website
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
orangecountyzest.com
Holiday Activities at Fashion Island
Immerse yourself in the festive ambiance and relaxed elegance that radiates throughout Fashion Island during the holiday season. It’s where you belong, all season long. Beginning this Friday, November 18 fill your nights with the lively sights and sounds of our beautifully choreographed tree lightings from 5:30pm – 7:30pm every half hour through Monday, January 2.
NBC Los Angeles
The North Pole Will Materialize in Costa Mesa During ‘Winter Fest OC'
We've already witnessed some wild and wintry weather this month, but the truth is this: Southern California didn't quite assume the appearance of the North Pole, even with all of the winterlike wetness that swept through the region in early November. But there shall be a few special locations that...
Independent Gardena Cinema in South Bay offers old fashioned movie-going experience
Gardena Cinema was the last single-screen theater in the South Bay that shut down during the pandemic. It first opened in the mid-40s! They've just had a grand reopening and are trying to keep the old fashioned movie-going experience alive.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
Breakfast Republic will open its third Los Angeles location at 5313 2nd Street, Suite A, Long Beach, CA 90803, home of the former Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille. The eatery will share a lot with Long Beach Auto Detail. Massive signage draped from the building’s awning advertises the eatery as “coming soon,”...
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Airline Adding Non-Stop Flights From Orange County, California to Orlando
Flying can be really confusing right now. Not to mention that it’s expensive too! Some airlines have been offering cheaper flight deals, especially for the holidays, but then you’ve got to try to book them before they sell out, or see if they’re even going to your destination. Flying to one cross-country destination is about to get easier in February though — a nonstop flight from Orlando to Los Angeles is being added to Breeze Airways!
Food and Frills in Fountain Valley
A pair of buzzy restaurants and shops to get your glam on make this corner of Fountain Valley a must-visit. The post Food and Frills in Fountain Valley appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
At this maker festival, the art and crafts for sale have personal stories
The Patchwork Show Makers Festival features hand-made, one-of-a-kind items from hundreds of artists, crafters and other vendors selected through a jury process. The post At this maker festival, the art and crafts for sale have personal stories appeared first on Long Beach Post.
hotelbusiness.com
Fertitta acquires Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel
Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “I am truly thrilled to acquire this world-renowned property and add one of America’s most iconic trophy resorts to our luxury hotel portfolio,” said Fertitta. “I have been traveling to Laguna Beach for over 30 years. It is one of my favorite places to visit and one of the most beautiful areas in the world. The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the world.”
Blockbuster video-themed bar to pop up in Los Angeles in nostalgic tribute to the '90s
A bar featuring Blockbuster video themes and tributes to 1990s culture will pop up on Melrose Avenue.
NBC Los Angeles
Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree
An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
fox5ny.com
Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s lost phone
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight is lucky to have their cell phone back, after receiving help from the plane’s captain and employees. According to the major airline company, employees at Long Beach Airport noticed a customer’s phone was left behind after a flight was already boarded and pushed back from the gate.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Santa Ana Winds Cause Severe Damage Throughout Southern California
The strong Santa Ana winds have been causing severe damage throughout Southern California and according to the CHP the wind has knocked over at least five tractor trailers, toppled power poles, and knocked over trees. The wind is so strong at times it's knocking over power poles including ones in...
Fire weather warning issued as Santa Ana winds return to Southern California
Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through Southern California, bringing an increased risk of fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday. The most powerful winds are forecast to arrive Tuesday night, when damaging gusts between 40 and 60 mph will be possible across the coast and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service. Our […]
Long Beach Rescue Mission thrift store to close
In efforts to meet homeless shelter demands, the Long Beach Rescue Mission will be closing its thrift store. Rina Nakano reports the Rescue Mission decided to close its Anaheim Street, decades old thrift store as a way to bring in funds for about 50 more beds. The city saw a 62 percent increase in homelessness over the last two years and in response, the Rescue Mission plans to expand its women and children's shelter, the Lydia House. There is currently a waitlist for the Lydia House and with the sell of the thrift shop property, Mission director Jeff Levine said he hopes to double the beds at Lydia House. Resident Cassondra Shelton attributes the Rescue Mission to saving her life. "I was living in a park, doing dope all the time, and this place saved my life," said Shelton. The Rescue Mission originally purchased the Thrift Store building in 2012, It was the famed Jesse James West Coast Chopper warehouse. The Thrift Store will close December 1, in time for the Rescue Mission's 50th anniversary renovation plans.
abc10.com
Southwest Airline employees, flight captain play game of telephone to return lost phone to passenger
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Now matter how, when or where you travel, it always feels like a hassle. You're bound to forget something as you rush to the car or the airport, so it's nice when other people help you keep track of your stuff. One passenger at a...
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
72 dogs rescued from Riverside County home
Dozens of dogs that were living with an elderly woman in a Cabazon-area home were rescued this week, officials said Wednesday. A total of 72 dogs were living with a woman in her 80s who is possibly suffering from early stages of dementia, her daughter told Riverside County Animal Services. The pups were taken from […]
Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money
The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
