Nov. 17—It was a big year for Cowapa League volleyball. Tillamook finished undefeated (12-0) in league play and was the only Cowapa team to advance to the state tournament, while the battle for second place ended in a three-way tie between Astoria, Scappoose and Seaside, as all three finished 5-7 in league matches.

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO