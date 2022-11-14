Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Kentucky Downs Duke for No. 1 in 2023 Basketball Recruiting Rankings
Jon Scheyer was well on his way to going back-to-back on No. 1 recruiting classes, until Kentucky snagged a commitment Monday from elite point guard DJ Wagner. That gave John Calipari the slight edge he needed to claim the top spot as the NCAA’s early signing period drew to a close Wednesday.
aseaofblue.com
College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field. The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.
Five star Junior Karter Knox talks Louisville and Kentucky official visits
Karter Knox, a top 10 prospect in the junior class has taken two official visits this year. The 6-foot-6 five star who attends Tampa Catholic (Fla.) officially visited both Kentucky and Louisville with more expected throughout the year. “I’m not that far along in my recruitment process, Knox said. “I’ve...
tonyspicks.com
South Carolina State Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats 11/17/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The South Carolina State Bulldogs will play against the 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7:00 PM ET. South Carolina State enters this contest with a 0-3 record for the season. They make 12.0 turnovers per game and rack up 22.3 fouls as a team each game in basketball.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan State headlines
The Champions Classic has finally arrived, and it’s a joyous day for fans of college basketball. The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Michigan State Spartans for the fourth installment of the Wildcats-Spartans Champions Classic series. So far, Kentucky leads 2-1 over Michigan State with wins in 2016 and...
WKYT 27
UK Volleyball takes down Vols in four sets
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four players had double-figure scoring Wednesday night as the No. 18 Kentucky Volleyball team beat Tennessee in four sets, 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24) as Emma Grome’s 56 assists set the pace for UK to hit .268 on the night in UK’s sixth-straight win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Michigan State HC Tom Izzo says 2022 Wildcats are best Kentucky team he's seen
Tom Izzo has been around for a lot of Kentucky teams over the years, including that monster 2012 unit. Now seems like a good time to remind you Izzo has been coaching at Michigan State since 1983 as an assistant and 1995 as head coach. The Wildcats have won 3...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Keeping it cold through the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These temperatures continue to run below average for this part of November. It has been a pretty cold run in the world of weather lately. You shouldn’t expect any major relief until sometime next week. That means our highs will stay on track in the 30s with lows dipping all the way down to the teens. Throw in some wind and wind chill readings will likely come in around the single digits. I expect that to be the case on Saturday morning through Monday morning.
WKYT 27
Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - What should have been a plane ride home from a football game, ended in tragedy. 50 years later, a documentary looks back on the crash that killed ten people and how it changed a community. November 17, 1972. It was the day Richmond stood still. 50...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s 2022-23 Winter Weather Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bundle up and get ready for a winter of roller coaster temperature swings and plenty of chances for snow and ice to blanket the ground. It’s that time of the year when WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey gives his winter weather forecast. “I expect this...
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department holds fourth annual fire camp for young girls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are showing the new generation what it means to be a first responder. The Lexington Fire Training Center is hosting the fourth Brenda Cowan Fire Camp for Girls. Wednesday morning, local girls here in Lexington got a chance to learn what it’s like to...
WKYT 27
Kentucky National Guard troops home after nearly year-long overseas deployment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky National Guard soldiers was reunited Thursday with friends and family after a nearly year-long deployment. The 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Mountain Warriors worked together to help people overseas in Kosovo. The soldiers flew home to Lexington Thursday. “Very rewarding opportunity to be...
WKYT 27
Employee dead after incident at Georgetown Toyota plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee is dead after an incident at the Georgetown Toyota plant on Tuesday. According to the coroner, 39-year-old Diego Garcia died after something fell on him. The coroner says Garcia had worked at Toyota for several years. Toyota released this statement:. On November 15, an...
WKYT 27
New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning disturbing new details from an investigation into the now-disbanded Farmhouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky. A report from UK’s Office of Student Conduct’s investigation details what they describe as a “deeply ingrained culture of alcohol and hazing behaviors that showed a clear lack and understanding of policy.”
WKYT 27
Name of victim in Lexington homicide released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the victim in a Lexington homicide has been released. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office announced 37-year-old Brandon Walker, of Lexington, died from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, officers were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the 2800 block of Yellowstone...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school
WKYT 27
Police use pepper spray to break up fight at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officers had to use pepper spray to break up a crowd at Tates Creek High School, Tuesday. Principal Marty Mills said, in a letter to parents, during dismissal a fight broke out in the bus loading area. While administrators worked to de-escalate the situation, another fight started, which started a crowd. Mills then said officers use pepper spray to get control of the situation.
WKYT 27
Carefully & confidently: Winter driving tips from AAA of the Bluegrass
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temps continue to fall, inclement weather can lead to messy conditions on the roadways. It’s important to know what to do and be confident in case the roads get slick. “If you haven’t gone out, don’t go out, when the weather starts to ice...
WKYT 27
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified. The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Malone was the wife of Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone. Judge Malone had...
