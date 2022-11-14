Read full article on original website
Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11
CeeDee Lamb and Daris Slayton are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
Giants made waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery
The New York Giants were one of eight teams to put a waiver in on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Monday. Tillery was ultimately awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tillery was there 28th payer selected int he 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He...
Sporting News
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
theScore
Report: Commanders' Young expected to debut vs. Texans
The Washington Commanders are expected to activate defensive end Chase Young ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Young hasn't played since tearing his ACL and MCL last November in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was placed on the physically unable...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
nbcsportsedge.com
Waiver Wire Week 11: Christian Watson, Rachaad White Emerge
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: The Jets are soaring, Bears are roaring, and more bets
The NFL is now in Week 11, and the stakes are only getting higher as teams begin to jostle for playoff positions. After their bye week, my New York Jets are back on the slate this week with a matchup against their nemesis in New England. There are no surprises here, as you know who I'm putting my money behind.
theScore
Rodgers calls for NFL to mandate grass fields to protect players
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the NFL needs to change all of its playing surfaces to natural grass. "I think you would see less of these non-contact injuries that we see on some of the surfaces, and I think that it'd be a good step in the right direction toward player safety to make the requirement for every field to be grass," Rodgers said, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
Ravens release first injury report for Week 11 matchup vs. Panthers
The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 after coming off of their bye week. They currently boast a 6-3 record, and will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games. Baltimore released their first injury report before the contest against Carolina, with...
theScore
Sirianni: 'We played like crap' in Eagles' 1st loss of the season
The Philadelphia Eagles' eight-game win streak ended Monday at the hands of the division rival Washington Commanders in a 32-21 final. Following their first loss of the season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni lamented costly mistakes as the major factor in his team's defeat rather than questionable calls from the officiating crew.
