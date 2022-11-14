Read full article on original website
SkySports
Paddy Madden interview: Striker on 'sleeping giant' Stockport's rise and beating Wrexham to National League title
Paddy Madden knows there were sceptics when he made the move to Stockport County. The striker, now 32, was at the peak of his powers at Fleetwood Town, but last March he completed a surprise switch from League One to non-league. "I know there were a few eyebrows raised when...
BBC
Ireland v Australia: Centre Stuart McCloskey keeps Irish place with Bundee Aki on bench
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website. Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has retained his place in the Ireland team for Saturday evening's match against Australia in...
BBC
Scotland v England: Players reflect on teams' first women's international 50 years on
It is exactly 50 years since England and Scotland met on a chilly afternoon at Ravenscraig Stadium in Greenock for their first official women's international match. England recovered from going 2-0 down to win 3-2 and, to celebrate the anniversary, a five-part podcast called 'My Moment in History: Kicking Off the Women's Game' has been produced by the BBC.
BBC
Mark H Durkan: Sister's lost photo found in charity shop book
A long lost photograph of a Northern Ireland politician and his late sister has been returned to him after being found by a family friend in a charity shop book. Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) assembly member Mark H Durkan had searched for the photo of him and his sister Gay, taken in the early 2000s, many times in recent years.
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC
Eamonn McCann issues warning after two friends scammed
An email scammer impersonating veteran campaigner Eamonn McCann has conned two of his friends out of a total of £500. Mr McCann, who is a former Foyle MLA and People Before Profit (PBP) councillor, said two of his friends fell victim to the elaborate hoax. He told BBC's Evening...
Peter Crouch and Paul Potts to release Christmas album in aid of LGBT+ charity
Peter Crouch and opera singer Paul Potts have teamed up to release a Christmas album to raise money for LGBT+ charity Stonewall.The former England international footballer and the Britain’s Got Talent winner have collaborated on the eight-track record, which features popular football terrace chants with a classical twist.All profits from “Crouchy Conducts the Classics” will help fund the charity’s work combating LGBT+ oppression across the globe, including World Cup host country Qatar where homosexuality is illegal.“We’ve taken the best terrace chants, and sprinkled a bit of festive magic on them,” Crouch said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Amazon releases its 2022 Christmas advertNew Banksy artwork appears on side of destroyed building close to KyivRyan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney honoured for promoting Welsh culture
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco call winger Anass Zaroury into squad
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Morocco boss Walid Regragui has called Burnley winger Anass Zaroury...
BBC
Kevin Sinfield: Hundreds gather in York to welcome star fundraiser
Rugby league star Kevin Sinfield has arrived in Yorkshire to crowds braving the pouring rain as part of his epic ultra marathon challenge. The former Leeds Rhinos player is running 300 miles (482km) as he takes on seven ultra marathons in seven days. Arriving at York Minster, hundreds of people...
BBC
Wales v Georgia: Wayne Pivac praises recalled Jac Morgan
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Wayne Pivac believes Wales are benefiting from leaving out flanker Jac Morgan for the summer tour...
BBC
Luton Town: Rob Edwards 'thankful' for being appointed Hatters boss
Newly appointed Luton Town manager Rob Edwards tells BBC Look East's James Burridge that he is "thankful" for getting the Hatters job. Edwards becomes only the second person to manage both Luton and Watford, and feels he will be given time at Kenilworth Road after his tenure with the Hornets lasted just 10 league games.
‘In the zone’: Owen Farrell eager for action not words as 100th cap beckons
For all Owen Farrell’s qualities, taking compliments is not one of them. He readily admits as much and as he prepares to win his 100th England cap against New Zealand this weekend, Farrell is that little bit more eager for Saturday to come than usual. For the fanfare to stop, the glare of the spotlight to dissipate and to get lost in the thick of the action.
Fourteen venues shortlisted by the UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028
The four UK nations and Ireland have submitted a dossier to Uefa outlining their plans to host Euro 2028, with 14 stadiums across the five countries shortlisted to hold matches, including Everton’s future home at Bramley-Moore Dock and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, one of two north-east venues selected. A final list of 10 will be submitted in April 2023.
BBC
England v New Zealand: Owen Farrell's focus unshaken by century-cap landmark
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. On Saturday evening, Owen Farrell - so forward-focused he might as well be in blinkers - may finally allow himself...
BBC
Belfast listed as leading climate-action city
Belfast has been listed as one of the world's leading climate action cities by a charity. CDP ranks cities across the globe in environmental action and transparency. Belfast has featured for the first time in the global list, which includes New York, Paris and Melbourne. The implementation of the One...
BBC
Coventry City: SISU agrees deal to sell Sky Blues to local businessman Doug King
Coventry City owner SISU have agreed to sell a majority 85% stake in the Championship club to local Stratford-based businessman Doug King. The club say that the deal, subject to English Football League approval, will clear all the Sky Blues' debts. Coventry say the club have also made a late...
BBC
Rob Edwards: Luton Town name former Watford boss as manager
Luton Town have named ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards as their new manager on a "minimum three-and-a-half year" deal. The 39-year-old replaces Nathan Jones, who left the Championship club last week after being appointed by Premier League side Southampton. Edwards was appointed by Watford in May and sacked on 26 September...
BBC
UK Snooker Championship 2022: Injured Shaun Murphy beats Judd Trump to reach quarter-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Shaun Murphy came back from the brink of defeat to knock Judd Trump out of the UK Championships despite playing "in complete agony". Murphy, 40, was...
Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales react coolly to Hunt’s autumn statement
The Scottish National party has accused the chancellor of reintroducing austerity after he announced that Scotland would get a £1.5bn uplift in funding over the next two years in the autumn statement. Jeremy Hunt told parliament that the NHS and schools in Scotland facing “equivalent pressures” to those in...
