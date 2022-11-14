ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Castor Calls Pelosi the ‘Most Effective Speaker in the History of the House of Representatives’ at COP27

By Kevin Derby
 3 days ago
Last week, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., the chairwoman of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, was part of a congressional delegation that appeared at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Castor praised U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the event.

“Guided by the most effective speaker in the history of the House of Representatives, we’re proud to stand in front of the world today and reflect on the historic progress we’ve made in Congress to start solving the climate crisis. I’m particularly proud of the work done by our Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, which launched in 2019 and immediately set to work heeding the warnings of scientists, bridging strong coalitions, and building a roadmap for Congress to build a clean energy economy rooted in justice and prosperity for every American. Our members led the way with our Climate Crisis Action Plan, which became the basis for our historic climate law – the Inflation Reduction Act – as well as additional progress in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS Act, and others,” Castor said on Friday.

“Now we’ve got to keep building on those outcomes – and time is of the essence. President Biden is working hard to ramp up our efforts to support vulnerable nations and to build partnerships that will cut global pollution and build resilience across the globe. It’s a historic moment of climate action out of the United States of America. And we hope it’ll help us build momentum to cut costs for everyone, cut pollution, and meet our obligation to save the planet. It’s an honor to stand with Speaker Pelosi and my colleagues as we celebrate our accomplishments and look at additional opportunities ahead,” Castor added.

