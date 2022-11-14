Read full article on original website
Related
stocktonsentinel.com
Reception & Card Shower for Bob McCall's 100th Birthday
The family of Robert E. “Bob” McCall would like to invite you to a Come-&-Go Reception to help celebrate his 100th birthday, which is November 29. The event will take place on Friday, November 25, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Full Circle Restaurant, 1106 US 24, Osborne, Kan.
stocktonsentinel.com
Stockton’s “Postcard Mural” is finished
A second major art project in Stockton has just been completed with the “Greetings From... Stockton” postcard mural getting its final touches last Tuesday. RoCo Arts Council is so pleased to present this amazing mural to the community which symbolically represents so much of our life here. There is…
stocktonsentinel.com
NHS Recycling on Saturday, Nov. 19th
The Stockton National Honor Society will be taking recycling items on Saturday, November 19th in the high school parking lot from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Items include plastic, aluminum, tin and glass. Please, no trash bags or paper. (Look for the ad in this week’s edition.)
stocktonsentinel.com
Junior high basketball action from last week
The Stockton Junior High Tigers faced Hoxie and TMP in basketball action last week, traveling to Hoxie on Tuesday and hosting the Monarchs on Thursday. The A-Team Tiger boys put up a good fight against the Indians, but ended up falling 21-34. The B-Team and C-Team boys were also defeated 2-46 and…
stocktonsentinel.com
Stockton’s Olde Tyme Christmas and 150th Birthday Celebration set for Friday, Nov. 25th
Stockton’s annual Olde Tyme Christmas and the town’s 150th Birthday Celebration will be held on Friday, November 25th. The day will start out with the Stockton Fire Department’s Pancake Feed at City Hall from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. At 3:00 p.m. the FREE movie “The Grinch”...
stocktonsentinel.com
Kayla Hilbrink wins seat on Rounty County Commission
In last Tueday’s General Election, Republican Kayla Hilbrink, Stockton, defeated Independent incumbent Gregory Balthazor, Stockton, for the County Commissioner-District 1 seat. It was a close race between the two candidates with Hilbrink tallying 379 votes to Balthazor’s 376— a difference of just 43 votes. According to Rooks...
stocktonsentinel.com
183 Lanes closed for Thanksgiving
183 Lanes in Stockton will be closed on Thursday, November 24th for the Thanksgiving holiday. Have a Happy Thanksgiving.
stocktonsentinel.com
Kester Auto Parts LLC to host Open House this Friday, November 18th
Kester Auto Parts LLC will host their Open House this Friday, November 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a drawing for a prize giveaway. Sign up with your email to receive invoices and statements via email. Then on Saturday, November 19th, Kester Auto will host a Customer Appreciation...
stocktonsentinel.com
Looking Back
An electrical short was the probable cause of a house fire at 413 N. Third on Sunday night. The owner of the house, Brook Dix, was unaware of the fire until his neighbor from across the street, Gloria Harris, was banging on his door. Stockton fire personnel quickly responded and had the blaze under…
Comments / 0