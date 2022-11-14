Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Runs Away from Loyola Chicago in Second Half of 85-66 Win
–– The University of Tulsa scored 55 second-half points in an 85-66 statement win against Loyola Chicago in the quarterfinal round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday night. It was the Golden Hurricane's largest mid-season tournament win against a team coming off an NCAA Tournament run since beating...
tulsahurricane.com
Three Tulsa Men’s Soccer Players Named to Academic All-District First Team
Will Edwards, Malik Henry-Scott and Henry Sach were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Men's Soccer Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators. This honor recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Edwards, a junior forward from Jenks., Okla., maintains...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Doubles Duo Adham Gaber And Ezequiel Santalla Ranked #53 In ITA Rankings
Tempe, Ariz. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis doubles team ofAdham Gaber and Ezequiel Santalla are ranked 53rd in the nation in the latest Division I Men's ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings, announced today. The duo went 4-5 during the fall season. They defeated then-fifth ranked Joshua Charlton and...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Basketball Set to Compete in Myrtle Beach Invitational
GAME #3: TULSA (1-1, 0-0 AAC) vs Loyola Chicago (2,0 0-0 A10) Date/Time: Thursday • Nov. 17, 2022 • 8:30 p.m. (CT) HTC Center (3,370) • Conway, S.C. Tulsa – Eric Konkol (Wisconsin-Eau Claire, '00), 1st Season. Loyola - Drew Valentine (Oakland, '13), 2nd Season. TV:...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Inks Four in 2023 Signing Class
The Tulsa men's soccer team signed four players for the 2023 signing class, including junior-transfer Ty Sanchez and freshmen Will Applegate, Kenny Kwizera and Bowen McCloud. "We are excited obviously to sign these first four players to our incoming class," Head Coach Tom McIntosh said. "This is a group of players that will help fill the needs of our departing players. Ty is a dynamic wide player that has the ability to beat people on the dribble. Will is a very proactive midfield player that has the ability to play multiple positions. Kenny is powerful, shoots well and is creative. Bowen is strong, has good mobility and is a very intelligent soccer player. All four guys have the ability to come in and compete and make an immediate impact on our team."
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa vs. Oral Roberts Preview
Sunday, November 20, 2022 ~ 1:00 pm Central ~ Donald W. Reynolds Center ~ Tulsa, Okla. PARKING: Due to the Route 66 Marathon there are some street closures around the TU campus. Fans are encouraged to park in the Reynolds Lot (enter off 8th or 11th Streets) or the Harvard Lot (enter off Harvard near 7th Street). For a list of street closures, click here!
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Wraps Up Home Schedule With Mid-Week Match, Senior Day
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team (12-15, 5-10 AAC) will wrap up the home slate of the 2022 season against American Athletic Conference foes Wichita State (14-12, 9-6 AAC) and Cincinnati (8-18, 6-10 AAC) in the Donald W. Reynolds Center. First, the Golden Hurricane will take...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Drops 3-1 Decision To Wichita State
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team fell 3-1 (19-25, 25-21, 21-25, 17-25) to the Wichita State Shockers (15-12, 10-6 AAC) Wednesday night at home in the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 12-16 overall and 5-11 in AAC action. Despite...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa-South Florida Football Game Day Information
The Game: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. South Florida Bulls. For Tickets: Purchase Tickets Online at www.TulsaHurricane.com. Tickets on Game Day: Tickets will be sold at the ticket booths beginning at 6:30 p.m. Office Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30-5 p.m. Game Day Reynolds Center Ticket Office Hours: 8:30 a.m. thru end of...
extrainningsoftball.com
Club Coach Tribute: Tulsa Elite’s 18U Coach Cash Miller Passed Away Last Month… & His Team Battles On In His Honor
We’re sad to report a passing in the Tulsa Elite program as Cash Miller—the head coach of the 23/24 18U team—died on October 16, 2022, at the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City after contracting pneumonia while waiting on an organ transplant. He was only 43 years...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Jim Rhein Promoted to Head Coach
Tulsa's Jim Rhein, who has served as interim head coach of the women's soccer program the past two seasons, has been promoted to head coach, as announced today by athletic director Rick Dickson. "It was evident that our women's soccer program took a significant step during Jim's tenure as interim...
tulsahurricane.com
Dale McNamara Celebration of Life Set for Nov. 28
TULSA, Okla. –– A celebration of Dale McNamara's Life is planned for Monday, November 28, 3 p.m., at the Lorton Performance Center on the TU campus. McNamara, who was the legendary golf coach at The University of Tulsa for 26 years, passed away on Sunday October 30, from complications with cancer.
‘Tulsa King’: The Mayo Hotel Is a Real Place in Oklahoma
In the 'Tulsa King' premiere, Dwight Manfredi stays at the Mayo Hotel, the best hotel in Tulsa. In turns out, this is a real place viewers can visit.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
8 to be inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming eight inductees on Thursday, November 17.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa native, Garth Brooks, announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Garth Brooks announced a new residency on the Las Vegas strip Monday morning. The Tulsa native and Oklahoma State University alum tweeted out a video saying, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in 2023. The 27-date residency is promoted by...
KOKI FOX 23
Former employee steals from basketball locker room during ORU game, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A former employee was arrested after police say he stole items from the ORU men’s basketball team during a game, Tulsa police said in a social media post. Shemar Griffin was arrested and is facing second-degree burglary charges after he used his passcode to get into the men’s locker room to steal the items, police said.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Controversial turnpike now open, Berryhill residents remain upset
TULSA, Okla. — Cars hit the pavement on the new, controversial, tolled extension of the Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa Monday afternoon. But many nearby residents say, they’ll never drive it, as long a certain portion of it remains tolled. “No. No,” Berryhill resident Randy Martin said.
