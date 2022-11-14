LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.

