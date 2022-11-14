ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Designs released for conversion of two busy one-way streets in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 900 people in Louisville have died in crashes since 2014. That's according to Vision Zero Louisville, the initiative aiming to have zero traffic deaths by 2050. In a study reported by Smart Growth America, pedestrian deaths have increased 62% since 2008. Traffic studies show...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Vendors, contractors waiting for late payment from Louisville Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is behind paying some bills. The money is not the problem. The city is operating a $1.3 billion budget this fiscal year. But a new software update has slowed payments getting to vendors and contractors who are owed. It's impacting organizations throughout the city.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

$1 million donation will help UofL transform downtown Louisville green space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million pledge from the Trager family will turn Founders Square in downtown Louisville into an urban green space with native trees and plants. The Trager family donated the money to the University of Louisville's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute. The money will be used to turn Founders Square — at 5th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard — into an outdoor laboratory to research innovative ideas in urban greening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire destroyed a homeless camp beneath the underpass of Interstate 65 on South Brook Street and East Caldwell Street on Thursday just before 3 p.m. This fire caught a lot of people’s attention as it spread out over the interstate. A homeless camp under...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Site of original Iroquois Homes to be redeveloped into senior living apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has plans to redevelop a vacant property in south Louisville into senior living apartments. The site off Bicknell Avenue was once known as Iroquois Homes, a low-income housing block with about 850 units. Several years ago, those homes were demolished in phases, and, currently, the lot sits empty.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ordinance designed to crackdown on slumlords in Louisville Metro advances to full council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance aimed at increasing transparency and accountability among landlords in the Louisville Metro is moving forward. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has been a driving force behind the ordinance saying it's time the city put more focus on making sure the living conditions of all renters at the very least meet minimum standards already required by law.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lighting maintenance to close lanes on Sherman Minton bridge Monday and Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures are scheduled Monday and Tuesday on the Sherman Minton Bridge while crews perform light maintenance. According to a news release from the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the left lane of Interstate 64 eastbound, west of the Interstate 265 interchange, closed around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy