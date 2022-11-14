Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Designs released for conversion of two busy one-way streets in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 900 people in Louisville have died in crashes since 2014. That's according to Vision Zero Louisville, the initiative aiming to have zero traffic deaths by 2050. In a study reported by Smart Growth America, pedestrian deaths have increased 62% since 2008. Traffic studies show...
wdrb.com
Vendors, contractors waiting for late payment from Louisville Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is behind paying some bills. The money is not the problem. The city is operating a $1.3 billion budget this fiscal year. But a new software update has slowed payments getting to vendors and contractors who are owed. It's impacting organizations throughout the city.
wdrb.com
$1 million donation will help UofL transform downtown Louisville green space
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $1 million pledge from the Trager family will turn Founders Square in downtown Louisville into an urban green space with native trees and plants. The Trager family donated the money to the University of Louisville's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute. The money will be used to turn Founders Square — at 5th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard — into an outdoor laboratory to research innovative ideas in urban greening.
wdrb.com
Study finds structural concerns over Hogan's Fountain Pavilion stem from original design
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wood so rotted, it's turned to mulch. That's how the beams at a popular Cherokee Park pavilion are being described. Hogan's Fountain Pavilion closed in May over safety and structural concerns. The results of a structural assessment study further explain why it's unsafe. The study shows...
What’s the point of Metro Council’s proposed camping ordinance?
Natalie Harris with Louisville’s Coalition for the Homeless talks about a proposal that could make it easier for the city to clear encampments and confiscate people’s belongings.
Report: Hundreds of thousands of Louisville residents are exposed to roadway pollution
Almost half of all Louisvillians live less than a quarter mile from major roadway or interstate, potentially putting them at increased risk for heart disease, asthma and other health issues, according to a report released by the Urban Institute on Tuesday. Researchers at the nonpartisan think tank found that about 100,000 residents, 13% of the […]
wdrb.com
Neighborhood built around Bardstown Road now officially named the 'Original Highlands'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The neighborhood built around Bardstown Road is now officially named the "Original Highlands." It specifically includes the area bound by Broadway, Bardstown Road, Baxter and Winter avenues. The "Highlands area" actually refers to several neighborhoods, such as Cherokee Triangle, Tyler Park, Deer Park and a few...
Wave 3
Fire destroys a homeless camp under an I-65 underpass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire destroyed a homeless camp beneath the underpass of Interstate 65 on South Brook Street and East Caldwell Street on Thursday just before 3 p.m. This fire caught a lot of people’s attention as it spread out over the interstate. A homeless camp under...
wdrb.com
Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
wdrb.com
Site of original Iroquois Homes to be redeveloped into senior living apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has plans to redevelop a vacant property in south Louisville into senior living apartments. The site off Bicknell Avenue was once known as Iroquois Homes, a low-income housing block with about 850 units. Several years ago, those homes were demolished in phases, and, currently, the lot sits empty.
WLKY.com
Ordinance designed to crackdown on slumlords in Louisville Metro advances to full council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance aimed at increasing transparency and accountability among landlords in the Louisville Metro is moving forward. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has been a driving force behind the ordinance saying it's time the city put more focus on making sure the living conditions of all renters at the very least meet minimum standards already required by law.
wdrb.com
Louisville rental housing registry ordinance passes council committee, moves on to final vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A registration for rental housing might be coming to Louisville to help with transparency and accountability. On Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Public Works committee approved an ordinance to create an online rental registry by a 4-3 vote. The registry would have a list of rental properties...
wdrb.com
Lighting maintenance to close lanes on Sherman Minton bridge Monday and Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures are scheduled Monday and Tuesday on the Sherman Minton Bridge while crews perform light maintenance. According to a news release from the Sherman Minton Renewal Project, the left lane of Interstate 64 eastbound, west of the Interstate 265 interchange, closed around 10:30 a.m. Monday, and reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m.
WLKY.com
Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
Wave 3
Beshear proposes big changed after riots, multiple people hurt at juvenile detention centers
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers. Ky. Law Enforcement Council votes to not revoke former LMPD officer’s certification. The decision was made Thursday after the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke the peace officer certification of Myles Cosgrove. Turkey donations across Louisville. Updated:...
wdrb.com
UofL Health holds community event to celebrate new hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People living in Bullitt County left their mark on the area's new hospital on Tuesday. Construction on U of L Health's South Hospital started last year. The $75 million expansion project will create a full-service hospital with expanded care, including 40 in-patient beds and an intensive care unit.
wdrb.com
Louisville homeowner donating Christmas tree for city's 'Light Up Louisville' event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city is getting ready for its annual holiday kick-off known as Light Up Louisville. The free event brings Louisvillians downtown to celebrate the season together. The centerpiece of the event is the large Christmas tree that is decorated and placed in Jefferson Square Park. This...
wdrb.com
New report on Louisville's eviction data aims to help landlords, tenants solve housing 'crisis'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mom-and-pop landlords who own only a few rental properties in Louisville are less likely to spend time and money evicting tenants than bigger, corporate landlords with lots of units. Meanwhile, eviction rates in southwest Jefferson County are nearly the same as in impoverished west Louisville, the...
WLKY.com
Which Louisville-area grocery stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Making a last-minute run to the grocery store for Thanksgiving?. Some area stores will have limited hours, and some will be completely closed. (In the player above, Thanksgiving cooking hacks) These stores will be open:. Fresh Market, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kroger, 7 a.m. to...
WLKY.com
Witness to deadly crash in Old Louisville proposes safety changes amid speeding concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Nov. 10 crash at the intersection of Second and Hill streets is mere steps from Logan Gatti’s Old Louisville home and is one he'll never forget. “This one sounded worse than any other one that I had actually heard, and when I came out, I saw a tremendous amount of damage,” he said.
