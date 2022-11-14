Read full article on original website
Cubs free agent target: Tucker Barnhart
If the Cubs are going to contend in 2022, they need upgrades at several positions, including backup catcher. While P.J. Higgins did an okay job backing up Yan Gomes and Willson Contreras in 2022, he’s not the kind of guy who you’d want as the backup on a contender. That’s especially true if Contreras signs elsewhere and the catching tandem is Gomes plus someone else.
Fullerton Files: 'Batter's eye'
Many aspects of baseball have been part of the game for so long that they are taken for granted. Case in point: the "batter's eye," the area beyond the center field fence, usually dark green, that provides a contrast in color against which a batter can more readily see the white ball as it comes out of the pitcher's hand and heads toward the plate.
Fullerton Files: Early analytics
"Analytics" are all the rage in baseball these days, among front offices, writers and fans. Proving once more that everything old is new again, here, in full, is an analytical column by Hugh Fullerton of the Chicago Tribune that appeared more than a century and a quarter ago, on Sunday, Aug. 19, 1906.
Baseball history unpacked, November 16
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Cubs free agent targets: Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez
Recently, I asked you whether you thought the Cubs should sign Tucker Barnhart as a complement to Yan Gomes behind the plate. Results were about half-and-half on the poll in the article. There are a couple of other free agent catchers who might fit the bill for the 2023 Cubs...
The Texas Rangers have been awarded the 2024 All-Star Game
The All-Star Game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle this coming summer. Today, Major League Baseball announced the All-Star host for 2024:. There had been some rumors last summer that the 2024 ASG would be at Wrigley Field, but now that’ll have to wait at least another year.
Outside The Confines: Rookies (and managers) in the spotlight
Awards season rolls on as we saw the prizes handed out for AL and NL Rookies of the year, as well as the Manager of the Year accolades for both leagues. The rookies were no big surprise with Mariners' phenom Julio Rodriguez netting the win for the American League and Michael Harris II of the Braves winning it in the NL. As for managers, it was a slightly unusual turn. Usually, it’s the managers of the winningest teams, or the World Series teams, but this year it was neither, in both leagues. Terry Francona won it in the AL for his work turning around the Cleveland Guardians, while Buck Showalter won in the NL for being the skipper for the Mets.
BCB After Dark: Is Carlos Correa coming to Chicago?
Thank you for stopping in at BCB After Dark: the hole-in-the-wall hideaway for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Good to see you again. Come in out of the cold. There’s no cover charge this evening. We’ve always got room for one more. The show will start shortly. Tell us if we can do anything for you.
Cubs acquire Miles Mastrobuoni from Rays for minor leaguer Alfredo Zárraga
The deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft is 5 p.m. CT today, November 15. In an effort to clear space on 40-man rosters, teams are beginning to make deals. The Cubs have reportedly made one that will add a player to their 40-man:. Miles Mastrobuoni is a...
Cub Tracks remains static
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. The tap is still dry. One depth option acquired so far, Miles Mastrobouni, who...
Today in Cubs history: The Cubs trade Dick Selma for Johnny Callison
The Cubs traded Joe Niekro, Gary Ross and Francisco Libran to the San Diego Padres in late April 1969 for Dick Selma. For a time, that looked like a good deal. Selma pitched well in 1969 before fading down the stretch, but it was not his failure that cost the Cubs the NL East title. He also became popular with Cubs fans for helping lead cheers from the bullpen along the left field line.
Cubs historical sleuthing: Dodger Stadium edition
Jose Morales #43 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats against the Chicago Cubs during an Major League Baseball game circa 1982 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Morales played for the Dodgers in 1982. Well, yes. Morales did play for the Dodgers in 1982. He also played for the...
MLB London Series tickets for Cubs vs. Cardinals go on sale later this month
The Cubs and Cardinals, three years later than originally planned, will play at London Stadium in England June 24 and 25, 2023. (They had been scheduled to do this in 2020, but that was cancelled due to the pandemic.) Today, MLB Europe posted this informative set of pages about the...
