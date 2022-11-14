Read full article on original website
Cocoa Futures Up Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 5.91% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:55 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Cocoa (CC) is $2,473.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 6421, 99.96% below its average volume of 17418267.73. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/JPY Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 2.25% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $139.56. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.005% up from its 52-week low and 8.147% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
EUR/JPY Jumps By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:11 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.95. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.512% up from its 52-week low and 2.299% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
USD/CAD Falls By 2% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 2.77% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.33. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.532% up from its 52-week low and 4.545% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.78% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 17 November, CBOE (VIX) is $24.78. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $23.99 and 0.24% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.72.
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Platinum Futures Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,016.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12297, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098617.12. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 56750, 99.99% below its average volume of 16298129966.34. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
PetroChina Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.27% to $15,223.96, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. PetroChina’s...
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Up Momentum With A 34% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) rose by a staggering 34.9% in 21 sessions from $60.51 to $81.63 at 15:08 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.53% to $15,184.36, following the last session’s downward trend. Taiwan Semiconductor’s...
NYSE FANG Down By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 10.96% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:12 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,689.31. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.65% up from its 52-week low and 1.87% down from its 52-week high.
Preferred Bank And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Preferred Bank (PFBC), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), First Bancorp (FBNC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
Kinross Gold Stock Rises By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) rose by a staggering 22.19% in 10 sessions from $3.38 to $4.13 at 19:37 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend. Kinross Gold’s...
Fiverr Stock Up By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) jumped by a staggering 34.38% in 21 sessions from $28.51 to $38.31 at 14:06 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.42% to $15,200.57, following the last session’s downward trend. Fiverr’s last close...
PAVmed And NANO-X IMAGING LTD On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are PAVmed, Medigus Ltd., and Puma Biotechnology. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 PAVmed (PAVMW) 0.03...
This AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Upwork and Geo Group
VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggested yesterday a handful of financial assets that could make investors profit. Via News provides daily facts about an AI algorithm used to forecast the price of financial assets and their trend for next week. Innrs offers AI-based statistical tools that...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 5% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,121.60. About S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.45% up from its 52-week low and 6.3%...
The AI Correctly Guessed Tomorrow’s Stock Prices For Super Micro Computer and Amkor Technology
(VIANEWS) – Innrs Artificial Intelligence has been accurately guessing the intraday stock prices and making several successful predictions. Via News will publish the daily results of this AI algorithm. If an investor followed the Innrs AI suggestion, yesterday’s AI investment would yield a -0.17% ROI. The table below...
NeuroMetrix Already 7% Up, Almost Four Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than four hours and NeuroMetrix‘s pre-market value is already 7.83% up. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.66, 79.46% under its 52-week high of $8.08. The last session, NASDAQ finished with NeuroMetrix (NURO) dropping 2.35% to $1.66. NASDAQ fell 1.54% to $11,183.66,...
