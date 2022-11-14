Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
EUR/JPY Jumps By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:11 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.95. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.512% up from its 52-week low and 2.299% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,016.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12297, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098617.12. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NASDAQ 100 Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,699.09. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 897725125, 72.27% below its average volume of 3237441117.65. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,229.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.89% up from its 52-week low and 27.37% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
via.news
Copper Futures Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.31% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Copper (HG) is $3.69. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 39184, 99.99% below its average volume of 16189475861.33. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Facebook Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: META) rose by a staggering 25.04% in 10 sessions from $88.91 at 2022-11-03, to $111.17 at 15:26 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. Facebook’s last close...
via.news
USD/EUR Up Momentum: 0.821% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8213% for the last session’s close. At 09:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.221% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.96 and 0.238% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.97.
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,111.20. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL Australian 200 Index is a measurement...
via.news
SVB Financial Group Stock Down Momentum With A 29% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell by a staggering 29.91% in 21 sessions from $315.37 at 2022-10-19, to $221.04 at 15:31 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. SVB...
via.news
BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...
via.news
Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
via.news
Kinross Gold Stock Rises By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) rose by a staggering 22.19% in 10 sessions from $3.38 to $4.13 at 19:37 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend. Kinross Gold’s...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
PAVmed And NANO-X IMAGING LTD On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are PAVmed, Medigus Ltd., and Puma Biotechnology. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 PAVmed (PAVMW) 0.03...
via.news
NeuroMetrix And Aware, Inc. On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are NeuroMetrix, Xenetic Biosciences, and Vanguard Intermediate-Term. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
via.news
Preferred Bank And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Preferred Bank (PFBC), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), First Bancorp (FBNC) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Comments / 0