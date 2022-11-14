ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EUR/JPY Jumps By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:11 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.95. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.512% up from its 52-week low and 2.299% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
Platinum Futures Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,016.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12297, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098617.12. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NASDAQ 100 Up Momentum With A 7% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:10 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,699.09. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 897725125, 72.27% below its average volume of 3237441117.65. Concerning NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
HANG SENG INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,229.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.89% up from its 52-week low and 27.37% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:18 EST on Thursday, 17 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,048.97. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 768337735, 87.81% below its average volume of 6304476356.67. Regarding NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
Copper Futures Went Down By Over 6% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 6.31% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Copper (HG) is $3.69. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 39184, 99.99% below its average volume of 16189475861.33. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Facebook Stock Is 25% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: META) rose by a staggering 25.04% in 10 sessions from $88.91 at 2022-11-03, to $111.17 at 15:26 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. Facebook’s last close...
USD/EUR Up Momentum: 0.821% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.8213% for the last session’s close. At 09:10 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.97. Regarding USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.221% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.96 and 0.238% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.97.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,111.20. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL Australian 200 Index is a measurement...
SVB Financial Group Stock Down Momentum With A 29% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell by a staggering 29.91% in 21 sessions from $315.37 at 2022-10-19, to $221.04 at 15:31 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. SVB...
BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...
Microchip Technology Stock Is 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) jumped by a staggering 23.51% in 10 sessions from $59.46 to $73.44 at 14:07 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.07% to $11,176.15, following the last session’s downward trend. Microchip Technology’s last close...
Kinross Gold Stock Rises By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) rose by a staggering 22.19% in 10 sessions from $3.38 to $4.13 at 19:37 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend. Kinross Gold’s...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
