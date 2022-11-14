Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,016.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12297, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098617.12. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/CAD Up By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 1.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:06 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.34. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.661% up from its 52-week low and 4.431% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
via.news
EUR/JPY Jumps By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:11 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.95. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.512% up from its 52-week low and 2.299% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
EUR/CHF Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.99% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.115% up from its 52-week low and 7.483% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news
USD/CHF Down Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 3.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:09 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.861% up from its 52-week low and 6.938% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
Copper Futures Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 56750, 99.99% below its average volume of 16298129966.34. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Silver Futures Up Momentum With A 10% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 10.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:54 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Silver (SI) is $21.53. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 70767, 99.99% below its average volume of 16149817982.41. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.78% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 17 November, CBOE (VIX) is $24.78. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $23.99 and 0.24% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.72.
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,229.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.89% up from its 52-week low and 27.37% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
USD/CHF Up Momentum: 0.869% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.8693% for the last session’s close. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.95. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.492% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.94 and 0.634% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.95.
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
via.news
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
via.news
Coffee Futures Over 29% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 29.56% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Coffee (KC) is $158.85. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 741, 96.1% below its average volume of 19018.98. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
SVB Financial Group Stock Down Momentum With A 29% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell by a staggering 29.91% in 21 sessions from $315.37 at 2022-10-19, to $221.04 at 15:31 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. SVB...
via.news
Kinross Gold Stock Rises By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) rose by a staggering 22.19% in 10 sessions from $3.38 to $4.13 at 19:37 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend. Kinross Gold’s...
via.news
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...
via.news
PAVmed And NANO-X IMAGING LTD On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are PAVmed, Medigus Ltd., and Puma Biotechnology. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 PAVmed (PAVMW) 0.03...
Comments / 0