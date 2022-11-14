ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Platinum Futures Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 8.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:55 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,016.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 12297, 99.99% below its average volume of 12782098617.12. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CAD Up By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CAD (USDCAD) has been up by 1.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:06 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/CAD (USDCAD) is $1.34. USD/CAD’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.661% up from its 52-week low and 4.431% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CAD’s last...
EUR/JPY Jumps By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:11 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.95. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.512% up from its 52-week low and 2.299% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
EUR/CHF Went Up By Over 1% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.99% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:06 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.115% up from its 52-week low and 7.483% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
USD/CHF Down Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 3.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 18:09 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.94. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 3.861% up from its 52-week low and 6.938% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
Copper Futures Rises By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:52 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 56750, 99.99% below its average volume of 16298129966.34. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Silver Futures Up Momentum With A 10% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 10.9% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:54 EST on Wednesday, 16 November, Silver (SI) is $21.53. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 70767, 99.99% below its average volume of 16149817982.41. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Is 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 2.78% for the last session’s close. At 10:17 EST on Thursday, 17 November, CBOE (VIX) is $24.78. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.29% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $23.99 and 0.24% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $24.72.
HANG SENG INDEX Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Thursday, 17 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $18,229.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.89% up from its 52-week low and 27.37% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CHF Up Momentum: 0.869% Up In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.8693% for the last session’s close. At 09:09 EST on Thursday, 17 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.95. Regarding USD/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.492% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.94 and 0.634% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.95.
Niu Technologies Stock Is 32% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 32.37% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-11-03, to $3.68 at 15:35 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Niu Technologies’s...
Marathon Stock Down By 27% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Marathon (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped by a staggering 27.82% in 21 sessions from $11.07 at 2022-10-19, to $7.99 at 15:29 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. Marathon’s...
Coffee Futures Over 29% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 29.56% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:53 EST on Thursday, 17 November, Coffee (KC) is $158.85. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 741, 96.1% below its average volume of 19018.98. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:42 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend.
SVB Financial Group Stock Down Momentum With A 29% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) fell by a staggering 29.91% in 21 sessions from $315.37 at 2022-10-19, to $221.04 at 15:31 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. SVB...
Kinross Gold Stock Rises By 22% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) rose by a staggering 22.19% in 10 sessions from $3.38 to $4.13 at 19:37 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.75% to $15,265.25, following the last session’s downward trend. Kinross Gold’s...
Castle Biosciences Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) fell 9.07% to $19.81 at 15:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.65% to $11,111.46, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Drops By 21% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped by a staggering 21.86% in 5 sessions from $1.83 at -21.86, to $1.43 at 19:25 EST on Thursday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.35% to $11,144.96, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
BioNTech SE Stock Up Momentum With A 33% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped by a staggering 33.56% in 21 sessions from $122.66 to $163.82 at 15:06 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,156.71, following the last session’s downward trend. BioNTech SE’s...

