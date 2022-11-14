Read full article on original website
Daredevil Concept Art Reveals New Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Costume
Daredevil made his triumphant return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the release of new concept art paints a closer picture of the Man Without Fear's new costume. While She-Hulk was the first time Daredevil reappeared following the cancellation of Netflix's Marvel programming, Charlie Cox did reprise his Matt Murdock role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was only a matter of time before Daredevil suited back up again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the perfect place for that debut came in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Daredevil introduced a brand-new costume on the Disney+ series, and a veteran Marvel Studios character designer released new looks via concept art.
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Show Chris Evans Returning as the Human Torch
Marvel Studios has officially concluded Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever is already a major hit for the studio as the film has already made enough money to put Disney over $3 billion at the box office. With Phase Four over, fans have smoked on to the future of the MCU and that future will feature two major Avengers movies. Both films are set to feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as the main antagonist, but Avengers: Secret Wars will also bring back characters from past Marvel movies not set in the MCU. Some people are hoping we could see Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr. return in some capacity as Captain America and Iron Man, while others would like to see the former of the two return as Johnny Storm / Human Torch.
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Amy Adams says she hasn't been asked about playing Lois Lane again after Henry Cavill confirmed his Superman return
Amy Adams hasn't been asked about returning to play Lois Lane next to Henry Cavill's Superman, but said: "I'll support whatever direction they go."
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
Cailee Spaeny Circling New ‘Alien’ Movie At 20th Century And Scott Free
EXCLUSIVE: Momentum is revving up on 20th Century Studios new Alien movie as sources tell Deadline Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star. Fede Alvarez is directing with Scott Free producing. 20th Century had no comment. Related Story Kristen Stewart To Direct Scott Free's Adaptation Of ‘The Chronology Of Water’ Starring Imogen Poots Related Story Scott Free Options Rights To Tracy Sierra's Novel 'The Corner' Related Story Sofia Coppola Sets 'Priscilla' As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley Not much is known about the pic other than the iconic ferocious race of alien beings called Xenomorphs will...
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
David Harbour Talks Marvel's Thunderbolts: "We're the Losers" (Exclusive)
If the Avengers are Earth's mightiest heroes, the Thunderbolts are Earth's mightiest zeroes. At D23 Expo, Marvel Studios revealed the roster recruited to Marvel's Thunderbolts: the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and team leader Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus). In an exclusive interview with ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast for his holiday action-comedy Violent Night — where Harbour plays an ass-kicking Santa Claus — the Black Widow star teased his upcoming return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of a team of "losers."
An incendiary Oscar-nominated blockbuster gets plunged into a streaming civil war
Crafting a blockbuster-sized action thriller that also doubles as a weighty awards season contender is no easy feat, but director Edward Zwick pulled it off masterfully in 2006’s Blood Diamond. To be fair, the filmmaker had cultivated a reputation for balancing broad genre-based thrills with real-world sociopolitical issues and...
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
Joker Folie á Deux: Lady Gaga Gets Unique Harley Quinn Design in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has finally found their Kevin Feige type leader to shepherd their newly minted DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran were officially revealed as the new Co-CEO's of DC Studios last month, and just today it was revealed that they're almost done with their ten year plan. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav even revealed that there won't be multiple versions of Batman on screen after the duos plan is put into effect, but he didn't say anything about the Joker. Todd Phillips is currently in pre-production on the upcoming Joker sequel, Joker: Folie á Deux and the film will bring back Joaquin Phoenix who will star alongside Lady Gaga who is reportedly playing Harley Quinn. We haven't seen what Lady Gaga could look like as the character but one fan seems to have a cool concept of her Harley Quinn.
Marvel’s Avengers adding The Winter Soldier to its lineup
Marvel’s Avengers, which launched more than two years ago, is still chugging along with post-launch content. The game’s latest update, coming Nov. 29, will add Bucky Barnes — The Winter Soldier — to a playable roster of more than 10. Voicing Captain America’s erstwhile sidekick-turned-brainwashed-assassin is...
Indiana Jones 5 Director James Mangold Reveals Big Tease for Trailer Release Date
The official trailer for Indiana Jones 5 may be arriving very soon. The highly anticipated film from Disney and Lucasfilm may not be arriving in theaters until next summer, but the blockbuster's trailer is going to be arriving before the end of the year. With Avatar : The Way of Water, potentially 2022's biggest movie, set to be released next month, it makes sense that Disney is working to get an Indiana Jones 5 trailer out ahead of it. We'll be seeing footage from the film sometime in the next 30 days, according to director James Mangold.
Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Other Animation Projects in Jeopardy Following Alleged Marvel Studios Layoffs
New reports have been circulating about Disney laying off employees from Marvel Studios' animation department. The new department was created to focus on animation projects, which were first announced a few years ago. So far, shows like the Season 1 of What If...? and I am Groot have been the only projects that has seen the light of day.
The New Release Dates for 19 Highly Anticipated Movies
Few industries were more profoundly disrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak than the motion-picture business. Theaters closed, workers were idled, some stars passed away, and projects were delayed or scrapped altogether. After more than two-and-a-half years of living with the pandemic, society has returned to normal, more or less. But the echoes of the outbreak still […]
Blue jeans and wolf whistles: The story of the song that saved Steve Miller's career
Steve Miller's album sales were in the doldrums until old friend Maurice resurfaced on The Joker and gave him a long-awaited number 1
Don't Breathe director Fede Alvarez's Alien movie finds its lead in Cailee Spaeny
The new Alien movie is being developed as a standalone entry in the sci-fi horror franchise
