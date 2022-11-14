Marvel Studios has officially concluded Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever is already a major hit for the studio as the film has already made enough money to put Disney over $3 billion at the box office. With Phase Four over, fans have smoked on to the future of the MCU and that future will feature two major Avengers movies. Both films are set to feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as the main antagonist, but Avengers: Secret Wars will also bring back characters from past Marvel movies not set in the MCU. Some people are hoping we could see Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr. return in some capacity as Captain America and Iron Man, while others would like to see the former of the two return as Johnny Storm / Human Torch.

12 HOURS AGO