Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
Trump announces presidential run for 2024, but what about potential Republican opponents?
Former President Donald Trump announced his campaign for 2024. Potential Republican challengers include governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott.
WFAA
Midterm election updates: Projected winner for Arizona governor; latest on U.S. House control
Democrat Katie Hobbs is projected to win as Arizona governor. Meanwhile, ABC News says Republicans could be the majority in the U.S. House.
WFAA
Republicans win control of the House
WASHINGTON — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern.
WFAA
New results of midterm elections; Trump looks to make announcement on 2024 presidency run
ABC News estimates Republicans are ahead of Democrats in race for House majority. Across the Capitol, Democrats have secured Senate control.
Lauren Boebert – live: Right-winger’s re-election bid heading for recount as vote narrows in Colorado
Incoming ballots could determine the outcome of an unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office. As of Thursday evening, the race appears to be heading for an automatic recount, as neither candidate appears to have enough votes to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent, the required threshold under state law. A recount must be completed by 13 December.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks...
Former President George W. Bush stresses support for Ukraine, Taiwan and Iranian protests in speech at SMU
DALLAS — Former US President George W. Bush shared support for Ukraine, Taiwan and protest efforts in Iran Wednesday. The George W. Bush Presidential Center on SMU’s campus hosted an event labeled ‘Struggle for Freedom,' featuring speakers from a variety of countries, sharing stories about their fight for freedom and democracy.
Alabama calls off execution after difficulties inserting IV
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife was called off Thursday just before the midnight deadline because state officials couldn’t find a suitable vein to inject the lethal drugs. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff tried for about an hour to get the two required intravenous lines connected to Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57. Hamm said they established one line but were unsuccessful with a second line after trying several locations on Smith’s body. Officials then tried a central line, which involves a catheter placed into a large vein. “We were not able to have time to complete that, so we called off the execution,” Hamm said. It is the second execution since September the state has canceled because of difficulties with establishing an IV line with a deadline looming.
Comments / 0