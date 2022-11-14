Read full article on original website
Leander to vote on $3.5M agreement with Williamson County regarding Northline reclaimed water
Leander City Council will discuss an agreement with Williamson County to receive funding related to the Northline reclaimed water system at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander City Council will consider taking action on a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding to reimburse expenses related to...
Granite Shoals councilor might face felony charge in car keying case
A misdemeanor charge against Granite Shoals Place 6 Councilor Phil Ort was recently dismissed by the Burnet County Court at Law, but he could face a state jail felony charge for allegedly keying a car in the Marble Falls H-E-B parking lot in October 2021. The case is under review...
Williamson County sets aside funding in 2022-23 budget for road widening projects
Williamson County allocated funds to expanding roads to meet modern design standards. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Of Williamson County’s $57.9 million fiscal year 2022-23 road and bridge budget, Commissioners Court allocated $6 million for road widening projects in late August. Williamson County Communications Director Connie Odom said this is the...
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
Commissioner Wall to turn himself in on animal cruelty charges
Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall plans to turn himself in to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office either Friday or Saturday, Nov. 18 or 19, on eight charges of cruelty to livestock animals, said his attorney, Austin Shell. The Class A misdemeanor charges were signed Wednesday, Nov. 16,...
Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition
A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan
The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
San Marcos ordinance regulating the retail sale of pets up in the air until 2023
The San Marcos City Council postponed the vote Nov. 15, regulating the sale of pets in retail shops and other requirements relating to impounded animals at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following nearly an hour of discussion Nov. 15, the San Marcos City Council voted to...
Christmas parade restrictions divide Texas town: ‘Just absolutely not OK’
An organization added language to a Christmas parade application that some felt excluded LGBTQ groups from participating. Now, there are two Christmas parades scheduled for next month in Taylor, Texas.
Austin Public Health encourages residents to get vaccinated amid active flu season, potential COVID-19 surge
Austin Public Health gave a COVID-19, influenza and monkeypox briefing to the Travis County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Fotolia) The flu positivity rate—which measures the number of flu tests that come back positive—is the highest it has been this time of year in Travis County since 2010, according to Austin Public Health. The flu positivity rate the week of Nov. 13 is about 35%. Last year during this week, it was 0.44%.
Texas A&M Transportation Institute report shows traffic fatalities are up in Texas
The 22-member Transportation Policy Board is the governing body for the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and is made up of 20 elected officials and a representative from the Texas Department of Transportation as well as one from Capital Metro. The TPB meets monthly and takes public comment at its meetings. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact)
Agreement with TxDOT, Spanish Oaks development top Bee Cave City Council Nov. 8 agenda
Bee Cave City Council discussed multiple items related to transportation and development during their Nov. 8 meeting. (Community Impact staff) Bee Cave City Council approved several ordinances related to transportation, development and use of hotel occupancy funds during their Nov. 8 City Council meeting. Council approves an agreement with TxDOT...
Law enforcement express concerns over stabbing of Bastop County deputy in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A Bastrop County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from surgery after being stabbed multiple times over the weekend. According to APD, Jamie Canales, 40, was found shoplifting at a southeast Austin HEB Saturday morning. As he was trying to leave with the stolen items, loss prevention employees...
Double-decker highway coming to South Austin
Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bastrop County (Bastrop County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bastrop County on Monday. The crash happened on State Highway 21 near Voss Parkway at around 3 p.m.
TxDOT breaks ground on San Antonio-area FM 1103 expansion
The project, expected to be completed in 2026, includes bike lanes.
MAPS: Where did the Round Rock ISD trustee candidates receive the most support from voters?
Three of five incumbents on Round Rock ISD's board of trustees won reelection in the Nov. 8 election.
Spouse of Seguin ISD board member applauds the district’s Team of 8.
(Seguin) — In a heartfelt message, Gilbert Moreno, the husband of outgoing Seguin ISD Board Member Glenda Moreno echoed words of thanks and appreciation for the board’s ability to work as a team over the last four years while his wife represented the constituents of District 7. Tuesday...
Buda City Council enters into agreement in future development of Garison Memorial Park
Buda City Council passed a motion to enter an agreement with Ten Eyck Landscape Architects in the development of Garison Memorial Park. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) Buda City Council passed a motion to enter an agreement with Ten Eyck Landscape Architects in the development of Garison Memorial Park. The motion authorizes...
