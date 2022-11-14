ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

Leander to vote on $3.5M agreement with Williamson County regarding Northline reclaimed water

Leander City Council will discuss an agreement with Williamson County to receive funding related to the Northline reclaimed water system at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander City Council will consider taking action on a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding to reimburse expenses related to...
LEANDER, TX
dailytrib.com

Commissioner Wall to turn himself in on animal cruelty charges

Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall plans to turn himself in to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office either Friday or Saturday, Nov. 18 or 19, on eight charges of cruelty to livestock animals, said his attorney, Austin Shell. The Class A misdemeanor charges were signed Wednesday, Nov. 16,...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
PLANetizen

Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition

A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
AUSTIN, TX
Wimberley View

City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan

The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Public Health encourages residents to get vaccinated amid active flu season, potential COVID-19 surge

Austin Public Health gave a COVID-19, influenza and monkeypox briefing to the Travis County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15. (Courtesy Fotolia) The flu positivity rate—which measures the number of flu tests that come back positive—is the highest it has been this time of year in Travis County since 2010, according to Austin Public Health. The flu positivity rate the week of Nov. 13 is about 35%. Last year during this week, it was 0.44%.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Double-decker highway coming to South Austin

Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Spouse of Seguin ISD board member applauds the district’s Team of 8.

(Seguin) — In a heartfelt message, Gilbert Moreno, the husband of outgoing Seguin ISD Board Member Glenda Moreno echoed words of thanks and appreciation for the board’s ability to work as a team over the last four years while his wife represented the constituents of District 7. Tuesday...
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy