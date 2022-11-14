JBL and Baron Corbin are on this week's WWE After the Bell podcast. The duo discussed bringing back the old-school mentality to the presentation of WWE, how long the relationship actually goes back to, thoughts on talent like Johnny Gargano and Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman's recent comments following Crown Jewel, what they want to see in future superstars and more. Plus, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick discuss the reclamation of Austin Theory, and whether the Usos have reached GOAT status.

