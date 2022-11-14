Read full article on original website
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Hartford, CT at the XL Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Smackdown World Cup Tournament: Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to appear. *Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi. *Smackdown World Cup...
ROMAN & SETH TALK A DECADE WITH WWE, JAY LENO UNDERGOES SURGERY
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns did an interview with Sports Illustrated talking about the formation of The Shield. Thanks to Paul Jordan. Former WCW Celebrity wrestler, comedian Jay Leno has undergone surgery that included skin grafts due to Second and Third-Degree Burns suffered over the weekend in a gasoline fire in his garage.
RAQUEL AND SHEAMUS WORKOUT, LATEST FROM MAXMUM MALE MODELS AND MORE WWE NOTES
Raquel Rodriguez pushes Sheamus in “The Back & The Beast” workout | Celtic Warrior Workouts Ep. 111. ma.çé & mån.sôör’s tanning regimen: Making It Maximum. XFL Draft | SportsCenter Interview with Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson. The ring awaits in WWE SuperCard...
JBL & CORBIN ON AFTER THE BELL, THE ROCK COMMENTS ON WWE ANNIVERSARY AND MORE
JBL and Baron Corbin are on this week's WWE After the Bell podcast. The duo discussed bringing back the old-school mentality to the presentation of WWE, how long the relationship actually goes back to, thoughts on talent like Johnny Gargano and Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman's recent comments following Crown Jewel, what they want to see in future superstars and more. Plus, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick discuss the reclamation of Austin Theory, and whether the Usos have reached GOAT status.
GREAT JAKE ROBERTS NEWS, BACKSTAGE NOTES FROM DYNAMITE, SAMOA JOE AND MORE
Paige's brother, who wrestles as Zak Knight, is backstage at AEW in Bridgeport, CT. Jun Akiyama and Konoskue Takeshita are also backstage.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS FOR 11/18
Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) defeated Dani Palmer. Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) defeated Oro Mensah.
TONY KHAN ON FULL GEAR, NEW AEW MERCH, CABANA TALKS
Shop AEW has new T-shirts for Athena, The Butcher, Serena Deeb, and Satnam Singh. There are new hats for The Acclaimed and Saraya. There are new hoodies for Wardlow and The Acclaimed. And AEW has released their version of ugly holiday sweaters with designs featuring The Acclaimed, Sting, Orange Cassidy, MJF, Hangman Page, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, Britt Baker and the AEW logo.
TONY KHAN MEDIA CALL NOTES
AEW President Tony Khan is currently taking part in a media call to promote Full Gear. Highlights:. *Khan declined to discuss the investigation and focused on the Elite returning to the ring when asked about how one led to the other. *The success of Grand Slam in NYC influenced the...
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage from The Prudential Center in Newark, NJ:. *Last stop before tomorrow's AEW Full Gear PPV. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. DDT Pro's Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita. *Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer - AEW Eliminator Tournament Match. *FTW Champion Hook vs. Lee...
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*JD McDonagh vs. Cedric Alexander.
WHAT WILL MAIN EVENT TONIGHT'S EDITION OF IMPACT ON AXS, MOOSE TRAINING WITH WWE STARS
Scheduled to headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is the first-ever "Death Machine's Double Jeopardy Match" with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan.
SEVERAL WWE PRE-SALE CODES RELEASED
Another presale password for today's presale for the January 16 Raw from Cincinnati, Ohio is CHAMPION. That presale goes on until tomorrow at 11:59 PM. A presale password for the February 20 Raw In Ottawa, Ontario going on now to tomorrow at 11:59 PM is WWEFAN. A presale password for...
AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
It's Wednesday Night and by now you should know that it means AEW Dynamite is on the air. We're on the Go Home edition to Full Gear. Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni, Taz and Excalibur have the call of all the action. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs Bryan Danielson &...
SAMI VS. ROMAN, OMOS HAS IMPROVED, DREW IS A STUD AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Saw a question about whether you'd choose Cody, Punk or Rock to main event Mania v Roman for the title. Surely given the current storyline and momentum, Sami should be considered for that position. Would you agree?
LOGAN PAUL INJURY UPDATE, WWE IN TRENTON PRE-SALE, WHAT'S COMING UP ON YOUNG ROCK AND MORE
During an interview with DAZN Boxing, Jake Paul stated his brother Logan is currently rehabbing his knee injuries suffered at Crown Jewel but noted that it's been confirmed he did not tear his ACL as first feared, but did injure his meniscus and MCL. There is an online pre-sale for...
ROH STAR RETURNS FROM INJURY & MORE: AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM BRIDGEPORT, CT
We are live in Bridgeport, CT for AEW Dark - Elevation:. *Athena defeated Victoria Andreola. *Rush and The Butcher & The Blade defeated Doug Love & Channing Thomas & Brett Goslin. *Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura & Leva Bates. *Brian Cage with Prince Nana defeated Brandon Cutler.
AEW OFFERS CONTRACT TO....
Former Lucha Underground and EVOLVE star AR Fox has been officially offered a deal with AEW. Originally trained by Mr. Hughes, Fox, 35 has been wrestling since 2007. He was a massive cornerstone for EVOLVE when it was being operated by WWN and has become well regarded as a hell of a trainer in Georgia as well.
SPOILER: THE PLANNED MEN'S WARGAMES MATCH AT SURVIVOR SERIES IS...
The current plan for the Men's Wargames match at the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series is as follows:. *Roman Reigns & The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes & Kevin Owens.
MLW THANKSGIVING FUSION TV WILL FEATURE...
Scheduled for next week's Thanksgiving Night edition of MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake.
SASHA BANKS' NEXT PUBLIC APPEARANCE ANNOUNCED
Bill Norris sent along that Mercedes Varnado aka Sasha Banks will be appearing at Comic-Con Revolution in Ontario, CA the weekend of 5/20-5/21, 2023, appearing for autographs and photos. She is being advertised for $50 per autograph, $70 per picture. For more, visit Epic @ Comic Con Revolution 2023.
