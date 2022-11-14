Read full article on original website
TONY KHAN MEDIA CALL NOTES
AEW President Tony Khan is currently taking part in a media call to promote Full Gear. Highlights:. *Khan declined to discuss the investigation and focused on the Elite returning to the ring when asked about how one led to the other. *The success of Grand Slam in NYC influenced the...
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's live edition of AEW Rampage from The Prudential Center in Newark, NJ:. *Last stop before tomorrow's AEW Full Gear PPV. *Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. DDT Pro's Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita. *Ricky Starks vs. Lance Archer - AEW Eliminator Tournament Match. *FTW Champion Hook vs. Lee...
AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
It's Wednesday Night and by now you should know that it means AEW Dynamite is on the air. We're on the Go Home edition to Full Gear. Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni, Taz and Excalibur have the call of all the action. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs Bryan Danielson &...
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from The Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT:. *The Full Gear PPV go-home show. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. AR Fox & Top Flight. *AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament: Bandido vs. Ethan Page. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm vs....
NEW JAPAN RETURN TO HOLLYWOOD ON SALE TODAY & MORE
Nemesis to hit the Vermont Hollywood on December 11!. 2022 comes to an end for #njpwSTRONG on December 11, as the last taping of the year will see the first anniversary of STRONG’s debut in its Vermont Hollywood home. Jay White, Juice Robinson, ELP, Eddie Kingston, RPG Vice, Fred Rosser, Mascara Dorada and more will be in action as the first episodes of STRONG to air in 2023 will see a key struggle for power.
UPDATED AEW FULL GEAR 2022 PPV LINEUP
Following tonight's AEW Dynamite, the updated lineup for Saturday's Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center features:. *AEW Champion Jon Moxley with William Regal vs. MJF. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed with Billy Gunn vs. Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee. *AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm...
FINAL OFFICIAL LINEUP FOR IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV TOMORROW
Impact Wrestling will present Over Drive 2022 tomorrow, Friday 11/18, live from Louisville, Kentucky on Impact+ and FITE.TV. The final official lineup features:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray vs. Moose...
AEW OFFERS CONTRACT TO....
Former Lucha Underground and EVOLVE star AR Fox has been officially offered a deal with AEW. Originally trained by Mr. Hughes, Fox, 35 has been wrestling since 2007. He was a massive cornerstone for EVOLVE when it was being operated by WWN and has become well regarded as a hell of a trainer in Georgia as well.
ABADON COMMENTS ON INJURY, AR FOX ON AEW SIGNING, FIGHT FOREVER AND MORE
There will be a new AEW Fight Forever video game reveal as part of this Saturday's Full Gear PPV:. , FIGHT Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is an exclusive 48 minute conversation with Tony Khan. As PWInsider.com reported over the weekend, AEW star Abadon was injured wrestling for Staten...
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Hartford, CT at the XL Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Smackdown World Cup Tournament: Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to appear. *Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi. *Smackdown World Cup...
AEW FULL GEAR APPROACHING $1 MILLION GATE, CHANGE TO TONIGHT'S DYNAMITE LINEUP
The Bunny has been pulled from tonight's AEW Dynamite due to illness AEW President Tony Khan has announced:.
THE ELITE WILL RETURN....
AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, has been officially announced for Saturday's Full Gear PPV in Newark, NJ. Omega and The Bucks haven't been seen since AEW All Out, where they won a tournament to become the first Trios Champions. They were stripped of the belts by Tony Khan following their backstage incident with CM Punk in the wake of Punk lashing out verbally with his frustrations during a post-PPV scrum. The return of The Elite has been teased for weeks with video packages.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS FOR 11/18
Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) defeated Dani Palmer. Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) defeated Oro Mensah.
WWE RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY IN PHILADELHIA PRE-SALE IS...
The pre-sale for the 1/23/23 Raw 30th Anniversary event in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center is RAW30. The pre-sale is currently ongoing.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) vs. Dani Palmer. *Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi. *Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) vs. Oro Mensah.
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*JD McDonagh vs. Cedric Alexander.
SPOILER: THE PLANNED MEN'S WARGAMES MATCH AT SURVIVOR SERIES IS...
The current plan for the Men's Wargames match at the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series is as follows:. *Roman Reigns & The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes & Kevin Owens.
11/17 DYNAMITE VIDEOS
It's the Moment That the Death Triangle has Been Waiting For! | AEW Dynamite, 11/16/22. Jon Moxley Calls Out MJF Ahead of Their World Title Match at Full Gear | AEW Dynamite, 11/16/22. What did Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. have to say to her Full Gear opponent Saraya | AEW...
SEVERAL WWE PRE-SALE CODES RELEASED
Another presale password for today's presale for the January 16 Raw from Cincinnati, Ohio is CHAMPION. That presale goes on until tomorrow at 11:59 PM. A presale password for the February 20 Raw In Ottawa, Ontario going on now to tomorrow at 11:59 PM is WWEFAN. A presale password for...
KEVIN OWENS UPDATE
As we noted several days ago, there was a concern Kevin Owens tweaked his knee at a live event over the weekend. We are told that currently, Owens is slated to be at this Friday's Smackdown taping and all of the TV tapings leading into Survivor Series on 11/26. If...
